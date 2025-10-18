How To Turn Off OneDrive In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

OneDrive, Microsoft’s cloud storage service, comes integrated with Windows 11, offering seamless file synchronization and accessibility across devices. While convenient for many, some users prefer to disable OneDrive due to storage concerns, privacy preferences, or simply because they don’t utilize the service. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to turning off OneDrive in Windows 11, covering various methods to suit different user needs.

Whether you want to unlink your account, prevent OneDrive from starting automatically, or completely uninstall the application, this article will walk you through each process with clear instructions. By following these steps, you can effectively manage OneDrive’s presence on your Windows 11 system and tailor it to your specific requirements.

How Do I Disable OneDrive on My Windows 11 PC?

Unlinking Your Microsoft Account from OneDrive

This method stops OneDrive from syncing your files and folders but keeps the application installed on your system.

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Click the Settings (gear) icon in the upper-right corner of the OneDrive window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Go to the Account tab. Click Unlink this PC. Confirm your choice by clicking Unlink account.

Preventing OneDrive from Starting Automatically

This stops OneDrive from launching when you start your computer.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Click the Startup apps tab. (In older versions of Windows 11, this may be labelled “Startup”). Locate Microsoft OneDrive in the list. Click on Microsoft OneDrive to select it. Click the Disable button in the bottom-right corner of the Task Manager window.

Hiding the OneDrive Folder in File Explorer

This removes the OneDrive folder from the navigation pane in File Explorer.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} Right-click on the {018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} key and select Permissions… Click Advanced. Click Change next to Owner. Type your username and click Check Names, then click OK. Check the box that says Replace owner on subcontainers and objects and click Apply. Click OK on the Advanced Security Settings window. Back on the Permissions window, select your username in the “Group or user names” section and check the Full control box in the “Permissions for [Your Username]” section. Click Apply and then OK. Right-click on the {018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} key again and select Rename. Add a hyphen (-) at the beginning of the key name, so it becomes -{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} . Close the Registry Editor and restart your computer.

Uninstalling OneDrive

This completely removes the OneDrive application from your system.

Click the Start button and type Control Panel . Open the Control Panel app. Click Programs and then Programs and Features. Locate Microsoft OneDrive in the list of installed programs. Click on Microsoft OneDrive to select it. Click the Uninstall button. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation process.

Tips

Before unlinking or uninstalling OneDrive, ensure you have a backup of any important files stored in your OneDrive folder.

If you only want to free up space, consider selectively syncing folders instead of disabling OneDrive entirely.

After uninstalling, you might need to restart your computer for the changes to take full effect.

Comparing OneDrive Management Methods

Method Description Data Syncing Application Presence Unlinking Account Stops syncing files; keeps the app installed. Stopped Installed Disable Startup Prevents OneDrive from launching automatically. Depends Installed Hide Folder in File Explorer Removes the OneDrive folder from File Explorer’s navigation pane. Depends Installed Uninstalling Completely removes the OneDrive application from your system. Stopped Uninstalled

Managing OneDrive’s Presence on Windows 11

By following these steps, you can effectively manage OneDrive’s presence on your Windows 11 system and tailor it to your specific requirements, from simply unlinking your account to completely removing the application.

FAQ

How do I know if OneDrive is running on my computer?

Check the system tray in the bottom-right corner of your screen for the OneDrive cloud icon. If it’s visible, OneDrive is running.

Will I lose my files if I uninstall OneDrive?

No, uninstalling OneDrive will not delete your files, but they will no longer be synced to the cloud. Make sure you have a local copy of your files before uninstalling.

Can I reinstall OneDrive after uninstalling it?

Yes, you can download and reinstall OneDrive from the Microsoft website at any time.

Does disabling OneDrive affect other Microsoft services?

Disabling OneDrive primarily affects file synchronization and cloud storage. It should not directly impact other Microsoft services like Outlook or Microsoft Office.

How do I choose which folders to sync with OneDrive?

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray, then click Settings (the gear icon). Select Settings, then go to the Account tab and click “Choose folders.” Select the folders you want to sync.

Related reading