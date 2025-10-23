Auto Repair Invoice Software: 5 Best To Use In 2025

Best Auto Repair Invoice Software for 2025

Managing invoices is a critical part of running a successful auto repair shop. The right auto repair invoice software can streamline your billing process, improve accuracy, and ultimately save you time and money. With numerous options available, selecting the best one for your business needs careful consideration.

In 2025, the landscape of auto repair invoice software continues to evolve, offering even more features and integrations. This article explores five of the top contenders in the market, highlighting their strengths and how they can benefit your auto repair business.

What’s the Best Invoice Software for Auto Repair Shops?

Here are five of the best auto repair invoice software options to consider for your business in 2025:

Tekmetric

Tekmetric is a comprehensive shop management system designed specifically for auto repair businesses. It offers a wide range of features, including digital vehicle inspections, customer communication tools, and detailed reporting, along with robust invoicing capabilities. Tekmetric helps shops manage every aspect of their operations, from appointment scheduling to final payment.

Tekmetric helps you improve communication with customers by sending them updates on the status of their vehicle and allowing them to approve or decline recommended services. Its reporting features also give you insights into your shop’s performance, allowing you to make data-driven decisions.

Key Features:

Digital vehicle inspections

Customer communication portal

Inventory management

Detailed reporting and analytics

Pricing: Contact for quote

Shopmonkey

Shopmonkey is a cloud-based platform that simplifies auto repair shop management. It combines invoicing, scheduling, customer relationship management (CRM), and inventory control into a single, user-friendly interface. Shopmonkey automates many of the tasks associated with running an auto repair business, freeing up your time to focus on providing excellent service.

Shopmonkey streamlines the invoicing process with customizable templates and the ability to send invoices via email or text message. It also integrates with popular accounting software, making it easy to track your finances.

Key Features:

Cloud-based accessibility

Integrated scheduling and CRM

Inventory management

Mobile app for on-the-go access

Pricing: Starting from $149/month

Mitchell 1 Manager SE

Mitchell 1 Manager SE is a well-established shop management software known for its robust features and integration with Mitchell 1’s repair information database. It provides tools for estimating, invoicing, scheduling, and tracking repair orders. Manager SE is designed to help auto repair shops improve efficiency and profitability.

Mitchell 1 Manager SE integrates seamlessly with Mitchell 1’s ProDemand, giving you access to a wealth of repair information and diagnostic tools. It also offers advanced reporting capabilities, allowing you to track key performance indicators and identify areas for improvement.

Key Features:

Integration with Mitchell 1 ProDemand

Estimating and invoicing tools

Repair order tracking

Advanced reporting

Pricing: Contact for quote

AutoFluent

AutoFluent is a shop management system that focuses on streamlining operations and improving customer satisfaction. It offers features such as appointment scheduling, customer communication, and detailed reporting, as well as robust invoicing capabilities. AutoFluent is designed to help auto repair shops run more efficiently and profitably.

AutoFluent’s invoicing features include customizable templates, automatic tax calculations, and the ability to accept payments online. It also provides detailed reporting on invoice history and payment status.

Key Features:

Appointment scheduling

Customer communication tools

Inventory management

Detailed reporting

Pricing: Starting from $99/month

R.O. Writer

R.O. Writer is a comprehensive shop management system that provides tools for estimating, invoicing, scheduling, and tracking repair orders. It is designed to help auto repair shops improve efficiency and profitability. R.O. Writer is a popular choice among auto repair shops of all sizes.

R.O. Writer’s invoicing features include customizable templates, automatic tax calculations, and the ability to accept payments online. It also provides detailed reporting on invoice history and payment status. Its integration with parts suppliers streamlines the parts ordering process.

Key Features:

Estimating and invoicing tools

Repair order tracking

Inventory management

Integration with parts suppliers

Pricing: Contact for quote

Feature Comparison

Feature Tekmetric Shopmonkey Mitchell 1 Manager SE AutoFluent R.O. Writer Cloud-Based Yes Yes No Yes No Digital Inspection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CRM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Inventory Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing Contact for Quote Starting from $149/month Contact for Quote Starting from $99/month Contact for Quote

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features offered by each auto repair invoice software. Prices may vary, so it’s best to contact the vendors directly for a custom quote.

Tips

Consider your shop’s size and needs: Smaller shops may benefit from simpler, more affordable solutions, while larger shops may need more comprehensive features.

Smaller shops may benefit from simpler, more affordable solutions, while larger shops may need more comprehensive features. Look for integrations: Choose software that integrates with your existing tools, such as accounting software and parts suppliers.

Choose software that integrates with your existing tools, such as accounting software and parts suppliers. Read reviews: See what other auto repair shops are saying about the software you’re considering.

See what other auto repair shops are saying about the software you’re considering. Take advantage of free trials: Many software vendors offer free trials, so you can test out the software before committing to a purchase.

Many software vendors offer free trials, so you can test out the software before committing to a purchase. Prioritize customer support: Make sure the software vendor offers reliable customer support in case you have any questions or issues.

Streamlining Auto Repair Billing

Choosing the right auto repair invoice software can significantly impact your business’s efficiency and profitability. By carefully considering your needs and evaluating the options available, you can find the perfect solution to streamline your billing process and improve your bottom line.

FAQ

What is auto repair invoice software?

Auto repair invoice software is a tool that helps auto repair shops create, send, and manage invoices for their services.

What are the benefits of using auto repair invoice software?

The benefits include streamlined billing, improved accuracy, time savings, and better financial tracking.

How much does auto repair invoice software cost?

The cost varies depending on the software and the features offered, but it can range from free to several hundred dollars per month.

What features should I look for in auto repair invoice software?

Key features to look for include customizable templates, automatic tax calculations, online payment processing, and integration with accounting software.

Is cloud-based auto repair invoice software better?

Cloud-based software offers accessibility from anywhere with an internet connection, automatic backups, and often easier updates.

