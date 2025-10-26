How To Run Disk Cleanup Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Is your Windows 10 computer running slower than usual? One of the simplest and most effective ways to improve performance is to run Disk Cleanup. This built-in utility helps you remove temporary files, system caches, and other unnecessary data that can clutter your hard drive and slow down your system.

This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to use Disk Cleanup in Windows 10 to free up valuable disk space and boost your computer’s speed. By following these instructions, you can easily identify and remove files that are no longer needed, ensuring your system runs smoothly and efficiently.

How Do I Run Disk Cleanup on Windows 10?

Accessing Disk Cleanup

Click the Start button. Type Disk Cleanup in the search bar. Click on the Disk Cleanup app in the search results.

Selecting the Drive to Clean

Select the drive you want to clean from the dropdown menu. Usually, this will be your C: drive, where Windows is installed. Click OK.

Choosing Files to Delete

In the Disk Cleanup window, you’ll see a list of file types that can be removed. Check the boxes next to the file types you want to delete. Common options include:

Temporary Internet Files: These are files stored by your web browser to speed up page loading.

These are files stored by your web browser to speed up page loading. Downloads: This folder contains files you’ve downloaded from the internet. Be cautious when deleting files from here, as you may want to keep some of them.

This folder contains files you’ve downloaded from the internet. Be cautious when deleting files from here, as you may want to keep some of them. Recycle Bin: Files you’ve deleted are stored here until you empty it.

Files you’ve deleted are stored here until you empty it. Temporary Files: These are files created by programs for temporary use.

These are files created by programs for temporary use. Thumbnails: These are cached images of your picture, video and document files.

Click OK to start the cleanup process. Confirm that you want to permanently delete these files by clicking Delete Files.

Cleaning Up System Files

In the Disk Cleanup window, click Clean up system files. Select the drive you want to clean. The Disk Cleanup window will reappear, now with system files included. Check the boxes next to the system file types you want to delete. Options include:

Windows Update Cleanup : This removes older Windows Update files that are no longer needed.

: This removes older Windows Update files that are no longer needed. Previous Windows Installation(s) : This removes files from previous Windows installations. Use with caution as it will prevent you from reverting to the older version of Windows.

: This removes files from previous Windows installations. Use with caution as it will prevent you from reverting to the older version of Windows. Windows upgrade log files: These are log files created during Windows upgrades.

Click OK to start the cleanup process. Confirm that you want to permanently delete these files by clicking Delete Files.

Tips for Effective Disk Cleanup

Run Disk Cleanup regularly: Aim to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month to keep your system running smoothly.

Aim to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month to keep your system running smoothly. Empty the Recycle Bin: Make sure to empty the Recycle Bin after running Disk Cleanup to permanently remove deleted files.

Make sure to empty the Recycle Bin after running Disk Cleanup to permanently remove deleted files. Consider using Storage Sense: Windows 10 has a built-in feature called Storage Sense that can automatically clean up temporary files and manage storage space. You can find it in Settings > System > Storage.

Comparing Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense

While both Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense help manage storage space, they have distinct features and functionalities. Here’s a brief comparison:

Feature Disk Cleanup Storage Sense Manual/Automatic Manual Automatic (can be configured) File Types Specific file types (e.g., temp files, Recycle Bin) Temp files, unused files, cloud-backed content User Control More control over specific files to delete Less granular control, more automated Accessibility Readily accessible through search Accessed through Settings > System > Storage

By understanding the differences, you can choose the tool that best suits your needs for maintaining a clean and efficient system.

Maximizing Your Windows 10 Performance

Running Disk Cleanup is a simple yet powerful way to remove unnecessary files and improve the performance of your Windows 10 computer. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily free up disk space and keep your system running smoothly.

FAQ

How often should I run Disk Cleanup?

It’s recommended to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month, or more frequently if you notice your computer is running slower than usual.

Is it safe to delete everything in Disk Cleanup?

Generally, it’s safe to delete most file types listed in Disk Cleanup, such as temporary files, downloaded program files, and the Recycle Bin. However, be cautious when deleting files from your Downloads folder, as you may want to keep some of them.

What is the difference between Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense?

Disk Cleanup is a manual tool that allows you to select specific file types to delete, while Storage Sense is an automated feature that can automatically clean up temporary files and manage storage space.

Can Disk Cleanup improve my computer’s performance?

Yes, Disk Cleanup can improve your computer’s performance by removing unnecessary files that can clutter your hard drive and slow down your system.

How do I access the Disk Cleanup tool in Windows 10?

You can access Disk Cleanup by clicking the Start button, typing “Disk Cleanup” in the search bar, and clicking on the Disk Cleanup app in the search results.

Related reading