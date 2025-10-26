How To Download Microsoft Store On Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

The Microsoft Store is your gateway to a vast library of applications, games, and other digital content on Windows 11. Whether you’re looking to download a new productivity tool, explore the latest gaming titles, or simply update your existing software, the Microsoft Store provides a convenient and centralized platform. But what happens if you can’t find it?

This guide provides a step-by-step approach to downloading and installing the Microsoft Store on your Windows 11 system. We’ll cover various methods, from reinstalling it through PowerShell to ensuring your system meets the necessary requirements.

Where is the Microsoft Store on Windows 11?

If you can’t find the Microsoft Store on Windows 11, here’s how to download and reinstall it:

Method 1: Reinstalling via PowerShell

This method is effective if the Microsoft Store is present on your system but is corrupted or not functioning correctly.

Open PowerShell as Administrator: Search for “PowerShell” in the Windows search bar, right-click on the result, and select “Run as administrator.” Execute the Reinstallation Command: Type the following command into the PowerShell window and press Enter: Get-AppXPackage *Microsoft.WindowsStore* -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"} Wait for the Process to Complete: The command will reinstall the Microsoft Store. This process may take a few minutes. Restart Your Computer: After the command has finished executing, restart your computer to ensure the changes take effect. Check for the Microsoft Store: After restarting, check if the Microsoft Store icon is visible in your Start Menu or taskbar.

Method 2: Using the WSReset.exe Tool

This tool resets the Windows Store cache, which can resolve issues preventing the Store from opening or functioning correctly.

Open the Run Dialog Box: Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type the Command: Type WSReset.exe into the Run dialog box and press Enter. Wait for the Process to Complete: A blank command prompt window will appear. Wait for it to close automatically and the Microsoft Store to open. Check the Microsoft Store: The Microsoft Store should now be accessible.

An outdated Windows operating system can sometimes cause issues with the Microsoft Store.

Open Windows Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Windows Settings app. Navigate to Windows Update: Click on “Windows Update” in the left-hand menu. Check for Updates: Click the “Check for updates” button. Install Available Updates: If any updates are available, download and install them. Restart Your Computer: After installing the updates, restart your computer. Check the Microsoft Store: After restarting, check if the Microsoft Store is working.

Method 4: Creating a New User Account

Sometimes, user profile corruption can prevent the Microsoft Store from functioning correctly.

Open Windows Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Windows Settings app. Navigate to Accounts: Click on “Accounts.” Select “Family & other users”: Click on “Family & other users” in the left-hand menu. Add a New User: Click the “Add someone else to this PC” button. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to create a new user account. Make sure to create an administrator account. Sign in to the New Account: Sign out of your current account and sign in to the new account. Check the Microsoft Store: Check if the Microsoft Store is working in the new user account. If it is, your original user profile may be corrupted.

Tips for a Smooth Installation

Ensure you have a stable internet connection throughout the process.

Close any unnecessary applications before starting the installation.

If you encounter any error messages, search online for specific solutions related to the error code.

Microsoft Store is Ready When You Are

Downloading and reinstalling the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 is usually a straightforward process. By following these steps, you should be able to regain access to your favorite apps and games quickly.

FAQ

How do I update the Microsoft Store? The Microsoft Store typically updates automatically in the background. You can also manually check for updates by opening the Microsoft Store, clicking on your profile picture, selecting “App settings,” and then toggling “App updates” to the on position.

Why is the Microsoft Store not opening? Several factors can prevent the Microsoft Store from opening, including corrupted cache, outdated Windows version, or issues with your user profile.

Can I download the Microsoft Store from a third-party website? It is highly recommended to only download the Microsoft Store through official Microsoft channels, such as the methods described above, to avoid downloading malware or corrupted files.

Is the Microsoft Store free to use? The Microsoft Store itself is free to use, but some of the apps and games available in the store may require payment.

What if none of these methods work? If none of the above methods work, you may need to consider performing a system restore or a clean installation of Windows 11.

Comparing Methods for Reinstalling Microsoft Store

Method Pros Cons Reinstalling via PowerShell Often effective for corrupted installations. Requires using command-line interface; can be intimidating for some. Using WSReset.exe Simple and quick; resets the Store cache. May not work for more serious issues. Ensuring Windows is Up-to-Date Resolves compatibility issues and bugs; improves overall system stability. Can take a significant amount of time to download and install updates. Creating a New User Account Isolates user profile corruption as the cause. Requires setting up a new user account and transferring files.

Now You’re Ready to Download!

With the Microsoft Store back in action, you’re all set to explore and download a world of applications and content on your Windows 11 device. Happy downloading!

Related reading