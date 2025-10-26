How To Restart Your Apple Watch: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

The Apple Watch, a marvel of modern technology, can sometimes encounter glitches or become unresponsive. Knowing how to restart your Apple Watch is a fundamental skill that can quickly resolve many common issues, saving you a trip to the Apple Store. Whether your screen is frozen, an app is misbehaving, or you simply want to give your watch a fresh start, this guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to restarting your device.

Restarting your Apple Watch is a straightforward process, but it’s important to follow the correct steps to avoid any potential problems. This guide will walk you through the standard restart procedure, as well as alternative methods for when your watch is unresponsive. Let’s dive in and learn how to get your Apple Watch back up and running smoothly.

What’s the Best Way to Restart My Apple Watch?

Restarting Your Apple Watch the Standard Way

This is the most common and recommended method for restarting your Apple Watch.

Press and hold the side button: Locate the elongated button on the right side of your Apple Watch. Press and hold it down for a few seconds. Release when the power options appear: After a few seconds, you’ll see a screen with options like “Power Off,” “Medical ID,” and “Emergency SOS.” Slide the “Power Off” slider: Slide the “Power Off” slider from left to right. This will initiate the shutdown process. Wait for the watch to completely power off: Allow a few moments for your Apple Watch to completely shut down. The screen will go black. Press and hold the side button again: Once the watch is completely off, press and hold the side button again. Release when the Apple logo appears: Keep holding the side button until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen. This indicates that the watch is restarting. Wait for the watch to boot up: Allow a few moments for the Apple Watch to fully boot up. You may need to enter your passcode if you have one set.

Force Restarting Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch is frozen or unresponsive, a force restart might be necessary. This method should only be used as a last resort, as it can sometimes cause data loss.

Press and hold both the side button and the Digital Crown: Simultaneously press and hold both the side button (the elongated button) and the Digital Crown (the rotating dial). Hold until the Apple logo appears: Continue holding both buttons down for about 10 seconds, or until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen. Release the buttons: Once the Apple logo appears, release both the side button and the Digital Crown. Wait for the watch to boot up: Allow the Apple Watch to fully boot up. This may take a few moments.

Restarting an Apple Watch That Won’t Turn On

If your Apple Watch won’t turn on at all, the first step is to ensure it has sufficient power.

Connect the watch to its charger: Place your Apple Watch on its charging puck and plug the charger into a power source. Allow it to charge for at least 30 minutes: Let the watch charge for at least 30 minutes to ensure it has enough battery to turn on. Try force restarting while charging: While the watch is charging, try performing a force restart (press and hold both the side button and the Digital Crown until the Apple logo appears). Contact Apple Support if it still doesn’t turn on: If the watch still doesn’t turn on after charging and force restarting, it may have a hardware issue and you should contact Apple Support for assistance.

Tips for a Smooth Restart

Ensure your Apple Watch is adequately charged before attempting a restart, especially if you suspect a software issue.

If you frequently experience issues requiring restarts, consider updating to the latest version of watchOS.

Avoid interrupting the restart process, as this could potentially corrupt the software.

Apple Watch Restart Methods Compared

Feature Standard Restart Force Restart Use Case Normal operation, minor glitches Unresponsive or frozen watch Button(s) Side Button Side Button + Digital Crown Data Loss Risk Low Slightly Higher Frequency Regular use Only when necessary

Keeping Your Apple Watch Running Smoothly

Restarting your Apple Watch is a simple yet effective way to resolve many common issues, ensuring it continues to function optimally. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily restart your watch whenever needed, keeping it running smoothly.

FAQ

Why won’t my Apple Watch turn on even after charging? There could be a hardware issue. Try force restarting while charging, and if that doesn’t work, contact Apple Support.

How often should I restart my Apple Watch? Restarting your Apple Watch every few weeks can help maintain its performance, but it’s not strictly necessary unless you’re experiencing issues.

Will restarting my Apple Watch delete my data? No, restarting your Apple Watch will not delete your data. It’s similar to restarting a phone or computer.

What if my Apple Watch is still frozen after a force restart? If a force restart doesn’t resolve the issue, try restoring your Apple Watch to its factory settings. Note that this will erase all data on the watch, so be sure to back it up first if possible.

Can I restart my Apple Watch remotely? No, you cannot restart your Apple Watch remotely. You need to physically interact with the watch to initiate the restart process.

Related reading