How To Turn Off Background Apps In Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Background apps in Windows 11 can be convenient, allowing for real-time updates and notifications. However, they can also consume system resources, impacting your device’s performance and battery life. Disabling these apps can free up memory and processing power, leading to a smoother and faster computing experience.

This guide will walk you through the process of identifying and turning off background apps in Windows 11, helping you optimize your system for better performance. Whether you’re experiencing lag or simply want to conserve battery, understanding how to manage background apps is a valuable skill.

How Do I Stop Apps From Running in the Background on Windows 11?

Accessing Background Apps Settings

Click the Start button on your taskbar. Click the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app directly. In the Settings window, click on Apps in the left-hand sidebar. Select Apps & features from the list.

Identifying and Disabling Background Apps

In the “Apps & features” section, you’ll see a list of installed applications. Scroll through the list to find the apps you want to disable from running in the background. Click the three vertical dots (ellipsis) next to the app you want to configure. Select Advanced options from the dropdown menu. In the “Background apps permissions” section, locate the “Let this app run in the background” option. Click the dropdown menu and select Never to prevent the app from running in the background.

Using Battery Saver to Limit Background Activity

Click the Start button on your taskbar. Click the Settings icon (gear icon). Click on System in the left-hand sidebar. Select Power & battery. Scroll down and click on Battery saver. Toggle the “Turn on battery saver automatically if my battery falls below” option to On and adjust the percentage as needed. Check the box “Lower screen brightness while in battery saver.” Toggle the “Stop background apps when battery saver is on” option to On. This will automatically restrict background activity when Battery Saver is activated.

Disabling Background Apps via Registry Editor (Advanced)

Warning: Modifying the registry can be risky if not done correctly. It’s recommended to back up your registry before proceeding.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\BackgroundAccessApplications . In the right pane, you’ll see a list of apps. Right-click on the app you want to disable and select Permissions. In the Permissions window, select your user account and uncheck the “Allow” box next to “Read.” Click Apply and then OK.

Understanding App Impact

Feature Description Resource Usage Background apps consume CPU, memory, and network resources, even when you’re not actively using them. Disabling them can free up these resources. Battery Life Background activity drains battery life, especially on laptops and tablets. Turning off unnecessary background apps can significantly extend your device’s battery life. Performance Excessive background processes can slow down your system and cause lag. Reducing the number of apps running in the background can improve overall system performance. Privacy Some background apps may collect data or track your activity even when you’re not using them. Disabling these apps can help protect your privacy.

Tips for Optimizing Background App Usage

Regularly review your background apps and disable those you don’t need.

Consider using Battery Saver mode when you’re on the go to automatically limit background activity.

Be cautious when modifying the registry, and always back up your registry before making changes.

Monitor your system’s performance using Task Manager to identify apps that are consuming excessive resources.

Streamlining Background Processes

By following these steps, you can effectively manage background apps in Windows 11, leading to improved system performance, extended battery life, and enhanced privacy.

How do I know which apps are running in the background? You can use Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) to see which apps are currently running and how much resources they are using.

Will disabling background apps affect their functionality? Yes, disabling background apps may prevent them from receiving updates or sending notifications when the app is not in use.

Can I re-enable background apps later? Yes, you can re-enable background apps by following the same steps and selecting “Always” or “Let Windows decide” in the “Background apps permissions” section.

Is it safe to disable all background apps? While you can disable all background apps, it’s generally not recommended, as some apps may require background access to function correctly. It’s best to disable only those apps that you don’t need running in the background.

Does disabling background apps improve gaming performance? Yes, disabling background apps can free up system resources, which can lead to improved gaming performance, especially on lower-end systems.

