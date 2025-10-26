How To Roll Back Windows 11 Update: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Rolling back a Windows 11 update can feel daunting, but it’s a straightforward process when you know the steps. Whether you’re experiencing driver conflicts, software incompatibility, or simply prefer the previous version, Windows 11 offers built-in options to revert to an earlier state. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough to help you safely and effectively roll back your Windows 11 update.

We’ll cover the different methods available, from using the Settings app to employing the Recovery Environment. Each method caters to different scenarios, ensuring you can choose the one that best suits your situation. Follow these instructions carefully to minimize the risk of data loss and ensure a smooth rollback process.

Need to Revert to a Previous Version of Windows 11?

Using the Settings App to Roll Back

If your system is still functioning relatively well after the update, the Settings app offers the easiest way to roll back.

Open the Settings app: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to System: Click on “System” in the left-hand menu. Select Recovery: Scroll down and click on “Recovery.” Choose “Go back”: Under the “Recovery options” section, you should see a “Go back” option. If it’s available (it disappears after 10 days, or if you’ve cleaned up the Windows.old folder), click the “Go back” button. Answer the Questions: Windows will ask why you’re rolling back. Select the reason that best applies to you and click “Next.” Check for Updates: The system will suggest checking for updates to fix the issues. Click “No, thanks” if you want to proceed with the rollback. Be Prepared: Read the warning about needing your old password (if you used one) and click “Next.” Final Warning: Read the final warning and click “Go back to earlier build.” Your computer will restart and begin the rollback process.

Rolling Back from the Recovery Environment

If Windows isn’t starting correctly, you can access the Recovery Environment to roll back.

Restart Your Computer: Restart your computer. Interrupt Startup (if necessary): If Windows tries to start normally, interrupt the startup process two or three times (by pressing the power button during startup) to force it into the Recovery Environment. Access Advanced Options: Once in the Recovery Environment, navigate to “Troubleshoot” > “Advanced options.” Choose “Uninstall Updates”: Select “Uninstall Updates.” Uninstall Latest Feature Update: Choose “Uninstall latest feature update.” Follow the Prompts: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation. Your computer will restart.

Using System Restore

System Restore can revert your system to a previous state, assuming you have a restore point created before the update.

Access the Recovery Environment: Follow steps 1-3 from the “Rolling Back from the Recovery Environment” section. Choose “System Restore”: Select “System Restore” from the Advanced options menu. Select a Restore Point: Choose a restore point created before the problematic update. Scan for Affected Programs (Optional): You can scan for programs that will be affected by the restore. Confirm and Start: Confirm your selection and click “Finish” to start the System Restore process.

Clean Install as a Last Resort

If all other methods fail, a clean install of a previous version of Windows might be necessary.

Backup Your Data: Back up all your important data to an external drive. This process will erase everything on your hard drive. Download the ISO: Download the ISO file for the version of Windows you want to install from Microsoft’s website (or another trusted source). Create Bootable Media: Use a tool like Rufus to create bootable USB media from the ISO file. Boot from the USB: Boot your computer from the USB drive. Follow the Installation Steps: Follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows.

Tips for a Smooth Rollback

Before attempting any rollback, back up your important files to an external drive or cloud storage. Note Your Password: Ensure you remember the password for your previous Windows installation, as you might need it after the rollback.

Ensure you remember the password for your previous Windows installation, as you might need it after the rollback. Check Driver Compatibility: After rolling back, check for driver updates to ensure hardware compatibility.

After rolling back, check for driver updates to ensure hardware compatibility. Consider the 10-Day Limit: Be aware that the “Go back” option in Settings is only available for 10 days after the update.

Comparing Rollback Methods

Method Accessibility Data Loss Risk Complexity Best For Settings App Easy access within Windows Low Low Minor issues, recent updates Recovery Environment Accessible when Windows won’t start normally Low Medium Boot problems, recent updates System Restore Accessible from Recovery Environment Medium Medium Reverting to a specific point in time Clean Install Requires external media High High Severe problems, all other methods failed

Getting Back to Your Preferred Windows 11 Version

Rolling back a Windows 11 update can resolve various issues and restore your system to a more stable state. By following the appropriate method and taking necessary precautions, you can ensure a smooth and successful transition back to your preferred version of Windows.

FAQ

How long do I have to roll back a Windows 11 update? You typically have 10 days to roll back a Windows 11 update using the “Go back” option in the Settings app.

What happens if I don’t roll back within the 10-day period? After 10 days, the “Go back” option is usually removed, and you may need to use other methods like System Restore or a clean install.

Will I lose my files if I roll back a Windows 11 update? Using the “Go back” option or System Restore generally doesn’t delete your personal files, but it’s always recommended to back up your data before any major system changes. A clean install will erase all data.

Can I roll back to Windows 10 from Windows 11? Yes, you can roll back to Windows 10 from Windows 11 using the “Go back” option within the first 10 days, or by performing a clean install of Windows 10.

What should I do if the rollback process fails? If the rollback process fails, try using System Restore or consider performing a clean install of your desired version of Windows.

