How To Close All Apps On IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Managing multiple apps on your iPhone can sometimes lead to a cluttered interface and potentially drain your battery life. Knowing how to close all apps efficiently is a valuable skill for any iPhone user. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to close apps quickly and effectively, ensuring your iPhone runs smoothly.

Whether you’re looking to free up memory, conserve battery, or simply declutter your screen, mastering the art of closing apps on your iPhone is essential. Let’s dive into the step-by-step process that will help you manage your apps like a pro.

How Do I Close All Apps on My iPhone?

Understanding the App Switcher

Before you can close apps, you need to access the App Switcher. This feature displays all the apps currently running in the background. The method for accessing the App Switcher varies slightly depending on your iPhone model:

For iPhones with Face ID (iPhone X and later): Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold your finger in the middle of the screen until the App Switcher appears.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold your finger in the middle of the screen until the App Switcher appears. For iPhones with a Home Button (iPhone 8 and earlier): Double-press the Home button to bring up the App Switcher.

Closing Apps Individually

Once you’ve accessed the App Switcher, you can close apps one by one. Here’s how:

Locate the App: Scroll through the App Switcher to find the app you want to close. Swipe Up: Swipe up on the app’s preview card to close it. The app will disappear from the App Switcher. Repeat: Repeat this process for each app you want to close.

A Quicker Method (For Multiple Apps)

While there isn’t a single button to close all apps at once, you can speed up the process by using multiple fingers:

Access App Switcher: Use the appropriate method for your iPhone model (as described above) to open the App Switcher. Use Multiple Fingers: Place two or three fingers on different app preview cards simultaneously. Swipe Up: Swipe up with all your fingers at the same time. This will close multiple apps with a single gesture.

Why You Might Not Need to Close All Apps

It’s important to note that iOS is designed to manage apps efficiently in the background. Closing apps unnecessarily can actually increase battery drain, as the iPhone has to reload the app completely the next time you open it. Only close apps if they are misbehaving or if you’re trying to maximize battery life in a pinch.

Tips

Regularly Restart Your iPhone: Restarting your iPhone periodically can help clear out any lingering background processes and improve overall performance.

Restarting your iPhone periodically can help clear out any lingering background processes and improve overall performance. Monitor Battery Usage: Check your battery usage statistics in the Settings app to identify apps that are consuming a lot of power in the background.

Check your battery usage statistics in the Settings app to identify apps that are consuming a lot of power in the background. Update Your Apps: Keeping your apps updated ensures that you have the latest bug fixes and performance improvements.

Keeping your apps updated ensures that you have the latest bug fixes and performance improvements. Close Problematic Apps: If an app is freezing, crashing, or consuming excessive battery, closing it is a good first step.

Comparing App Management Methods

Feature Closing Apps Individually Closing Multiple Apps Letting iOS Manage Speed Slower Faster Automatic Battery Impact Can save battery if needed Can save battery if needed Optimized by iOS Effort Required More Less Least When to Use Specific app issues Closing many apps General use

Optimizing iPhone Performance

Closing apps is just one aspect of keeping your iPhone running smoothly. Regularly cleaning up your storage, managing background app refresh settings, and keeping your iOS software up-to-date are also important steps.

FAQ

Does closing apps save battery on iPhone? Closing apps can save battery if the apps are actively running in the background and consuming resources. However, closing apps unnecessarily can sometimes lead to increased battery drain as the iPhone has to reload the app completely the next time you open it.

How do I close all apps on iPhone 13? Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold your finger in the middle of the screen until the App Switcher appears. Then, swipe up on each app preview to close it.

Is it bad to close all apps on iPhone? It’s generally not necessary to close all apps on your iPhone regularly. iOS is designed to manage apps efficiently in the background. Closing apps unnecessarily can sometimes lead to increased battery drain.

Why is my iPhone battery draining so fast? Several factors can cause rapid battery drain, including excessive background activity, outdated software, and problematic apps. Check your battery usage statistics in the Settings app to identify the culprits.

Keeping Your iPhone Running Smoothly

By understanding how to effectively close apps on your iPhone, you can take control of your device’s performance and battery life. Remember to only close apps when necessary and consider other optimization techniques to keep your iPhone running smoothly.

Related reading