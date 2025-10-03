How To Find Elevation On Google Maps: Desktop And Mobile Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Maps is a powerful tool for navigation, exploration, and even understanding the terrain of a specific area. Knowing the elevation of a location can be useful for hiking, cycling, construction, or simply satisfying your curiosity. This guide will show you how to find elevation on Google Maps using both desktop and mobile devices.

Whether you’re planning a challenging hike or just curious about the altitude of your favorite landmark, Google Maps provides a convenient way to access elevation data. Let’s dive into the step-by-step instructions for both desktop and mobile platforms, so you can easily find the elevation information you need.

How Can I See Elevation on Google Maps?

Finding Elevation on Desktop

Open Google Maps in your web browser: Go to https://www.google.com/maps. Search for a location: Type the address or name of the place you’re interested in into the search bar and press Enter. Reveal the elevation: This can be done in two ways:

Zoom in close to the area of interest. Elevation contours may appear as faint lines with numbers indicating the elevation.

Use a third-party browser extension like “Elevation Finder for Google Maps” for a more precise reading.

Interpret the elevation data: The numbers along the contour lines represent the elevation in meters or feet, depending on your Google Maps settings.

Finding Elevation on Mobile

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone or tablet: Make sure you have the latest version installed. Search for a location: Enter the address or name of the place you want to check in the search bar. Identify the elevation:

Unfortunately, the Google Maps app itself does not directly display elevation data.

Use a third-party app:

Download a dedicated elevation tracking app from your app store (iOS or Android). Many free and paid apps can display elevation information based on your current location or a selected point on the map.

Gaia GPS, PeakVisor, and My Altitude are popular options.

Interpret the elevation data: The app will display the elevation in meters or feet.

Tips for Accurate Elevation Readings

Use a reliable third-party app: Choose apps with good reviews and a proven track record of accuracy.

Choose apps with good reviews and a proven track record of accuracy. Calibrate your device: Some apps may require calibration to ensure accurate readings.

Some apps may require calibration to ensure accurate readings. Be aware of GPS limitations: GPS signals can be affected by buildings, trees, and other obstacles, which can lead to inaccurate elevation readings.

GPS signals can be affected by buildings, trees, and other obstacles, which can lead to inaccurate elevation readings. Cross-reference with other sources: If you need highly accurate elevation data, consider cross-referencing with official topographic maps or other reliable sources.

If you need highly accurate elevation data, consider cross-referencing with official topographic maps or other reliable sources. Check your internet connection: A stable internet connection is essential for Google Maps and third-party apps to function correctly and retrieve accurate elevation data.

Understanding the Terrain

Here’s a comparison of the methods we discussed:

Feature Google Maps Desktop (Contours) Google Maps Mobile App Third-Party Apps (Desktop & Mobile) Elevation Display Contour lines No Direct Display Numerical Elevation Reading Accuracy General Indication N/A High (depending on the app) Ease of Use Easy N/A Requires Installation, Easy to Use Offline Access No No Potentially, depending on the app

Discovering Altitude with Google Maps

Finding elevation on Google Maps requires different approaches on desktop and mobile. While the desktop version offers some visual cues through contour lines, the mobile app relies on third-party applications. By using the methods outlined above, you can easily access elevation data for any location and enhance your understanding of the terrain.

FAQ

How accurate is the elevation data on Google Maps? The accuracy of elevation data on Google Maps can vary depending on the region and the source of the data. Contour lines on the desktop version provide a general indication, while third-party apps can offer more precise readings.

Can I find the elevation of my current location using Google Maps? The Google Maps app itself does not directly display elevation of your current location. You’ll need to use a third-party app for that.

Are there any free apps for finding elevation on my phone? Yes, there are several free apps available for both iOS and Android that can display elevation data. Some popular options include My Altitude and some basic GPS trackers. Be sure to check reviews before installing any app.

Why doesn’t Google Maps directly show elevation on the mobile app? Google has not implemented a direct elevation display feature in the mobile app. Users must rely on third-party apps for this functionality.

Can I see elevation profiles for hiking trails on Google Maps? While Google Maps doesn’t directly show elevation profiles, some third-party apps and websites integrate with Google Maps to provide this feature. You can also find elevation profiles on dedicated hiking trail websites.

