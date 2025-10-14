How To Factory Reset PC Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Factory resetting your Windows 11 PC can be a necessary step when troubleshooting persistent issues, preparing to sell or donate your computer, or simply wanting a fresh start. This process effectively wipes your system drive, reinstalling a clean version of Windows 11. Before proceeding, it’s crucial to back up any important files to an external drive or cloud storage, as this process will erase all personal data.

This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step walkthrough of how to factory reset your Windows 11 PC, covering various options and considerations to ensure a smooth and successful reset. We’ll explore different methods, including keeping your personal files (if desired) or removing everything for a truly clean slate.

Need to Reset Windows 11? Here’s How

Accessing the Reset Option

Click the Start button. Select Settings. Click on System. Scroll down and click on Recovery. Click the Reset PC button.

Choosing Your Reset Option

You’ll be presented with two main options:

Keep my files: This option removes apps and settings but keeps your personal files.

This option removes apps and settings but keeps your personal files. Remove everything: This option removes all your personal files, apps, and settings.

Choose the option that best suits your needs. If you’re troubleshooting a problem, keeping your files might be a good starting point. If you’re selling or donating your PC, removing everything is essential.

Resetting While Keeping Your Files

If you choose “Keep my files,” follow these steps:

Select Keep my files. You’ll be given the option to download Windows from the cloud or reinstall from your device.

Cloud download: Downloads the latest version of Windows from Microsoft’s servers. This requires an internet connection.

Downloads the latest version of Windows from Microsoft’s servers. This requires an internet connection. Local reinstall: Reinstalls Windows using the existing files on your PC.

Click Next. Review the summary and click Reset.

Resetting and Removing Everything

If you choose “Remove everything,” follow these steps:

Select Remove everything. You’ll be asked if you want to clean the drives.

Just remove my files: This is faster but less secure, as files can potentially be recovered.

This is faster but less secure, as files can potentially be recovered. Remove files and clean the drive: This is more secure but takes longer, as it overwrites the data on your drive. Choose this option if you’re selling or donating your PC.

Click Next. Review the summary and click Reset.

Completing the Reset Process

Regardless of the option you choose, the reset process will now begin. Your PC will restart several times, and the process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your hardware and the options you selected.

Ensure your PC is connected to a power source during the entire process to prevent interruptions.

Do not turn off your PC during the reset.

Tips for a Smooth Reset

Back up your data: Before starting any reset process, back up all your important files to an external drive or cloud storage.

Before starting any reset process, back up all your important files to an external drive or cloud storage. Connect to a stable power source: Ensure your laptop is plugged in or your desktop has a stable power supply.

Ensure your laptop is plugged in or your desktop has a stable power supply. Disable or uninstall antivirus software: Sometimes, antivirus software can interfere with the reset process.

Sometimes, antivirus software can interfere with the reset process. Have your Windows product key handy: Although Windows 11 usually activates automatically, it’s good to have your product key available just in case.

Although Windows 11 usually activates automatically, it’s good to have your product key available just in case. Be patient: The reset process can take a considerable amount of time, so be prepared to wait.

A Fresh Start Awaits

Factory resetting your Windows 11 PC offers a clean slate, resolving many software-related issues and preparing your system for a new user or a fresh start. By following these steps carefully, you can ensure a successful reset and a smoothly functioning computer.

FAQ

Will factory reset delete everything? Yes, if you choose the “Remove everything” option, it will delete all your personal files, apps, and settings. The “Keep my files” option will remove apps and settings but keep your personal files.

How long does a factory reset take on Windows 11? The duration varies depending on your hardware and the options selected, but it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours.

Can I stop a factory reset once it has started? It is strongly advised not to interrupt a factory reset once it has started, as it can lead to data corruption and operating system instability.

What happens if I don’t have an internet connection for cloud download? You can choose the “Local reinstall” option, which reinstalls Windows using the existing files on your PC.

Will factory reset improve PC performance? Yes, factory resetting can often improve PC performance by removing unnecessary files, apps, and settings that may be slowing down your system.

Comparison of Reset Options

Feature Keep my files Remove everything Data Removal Removes apps and settings, keeps personal files. Removes all personal files, apps, and settings. Security Less secure, as personal files remain on the drive. More secure, especially if you choose to clean the drive. Speed Faster than removing everything. Slower, especially if you choose to clean the drive. Use Case Troubleshooting issues while preserving data. Preparing to sell or donate your PC, or when a complete clean slate is needed.

