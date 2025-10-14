Top QR Code Generator Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

QR codes have become indispensable tools for businesses and individuals alike. From simplifying payments to sharing information, these little squares are everywhere. As we head into 2025, the market for QR code generator software is brimming with options. Choosing the right one can significantly streamline your workflows and enhance your marketing efforts.

This article explores the 10 best QR code generator software options available, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget. We’ll delve into their features, pricing, and how they can benefit you.

Which QR Code Generator is Right for You?

QR Code Generator

QR Code Generator is a popular choice for its simplicity and versatility. It allows you to create both static and dynamic QR codes, track scan statistics, and customize the design to match your brand. It’s a solid option for beginners and businesses looking for a straightforward solution.

QR Code Generator could help users by:

Generating QR codes for various purposes, including URLs, text, vCards, and Wi-Fi networks.

Tracking the performance of dynamic QR codes to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

Customizing QR codes with logos, colors, and frames to enhance brand recognition.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR code generation

Customizable designs

Scan statistics tracking

Bulk QR code generation

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $5 per month.

Beaconstac

Beaconstac is a comprehensive QR code management platform designed for businesses of all sizes. It offers advanced features such as campaign management, analytics, and integrations with other marketing tools. If you need a robust solution for managing multiple QR code campaigns, Beaconstac is worth considering.

Beaconstac could help users by:

Managing multiple QR code campaigns from a single platform.

Analyzing scan data to gain insights into customer behavior and campaign performance.

Integrating QR codes with other marketing tools to create a seamless customer experience.

Key features:

Campaign management

Advanced analytics

API integrations

Custom domains

Pricing: Paid plans start at $15 per month.

ME-QR

ME-QR stands out for its user-friendly interface and wide range of customization options. It allows you to create visually appealing QR codes with logos, colors, and even custom backgrounds. It’s a great choice for businesses that want to create QR codes that stand out from the crowd.

ME-QR could help users by:

Creating visually appealing QR codes that attract attention.

Customizing QR codes with logos, colors, and backgrounds to reinforce brand identity.

Generating QR codes for a variety of purposes, including social media profiles, PDFs, and images.

Key features:

Customizable designs

Bulk QR code generation

Analytics dashboard

Free plan available

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $4.99 per month.

QR Code Tiger

QR Code Tiger is known for its extensive customization options and advanced features. It supports a wide range of QR code types, including multi-URL QR codes and social media QR codes. It’s a powerful tool for businesses that need a flexible and feature-rich solution.

QR Code Tiger could help users by:

Generating QR codes for a wide range of purposes, including multi-URL QR codes and social media QR codes.

Customizing QR codes with logos, colors, and frames to enhance brand recognition.

Tracking the performance of QR code campaigns to measure their effectiveness.

Key features:

Extensive customization options

Multi-URL QR codes

Social media QR codes

API integration

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $7 per month.

Visualead

Visualead focuses on creating visually stunning QR codes that seamlessly integrate with your brand. It offers a unique design editor that allows you to create QR codes that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. It’s a great option for businesses that want to make a strong visual impact.

Visualead could help users by:

Creating visually stunning QR codes that capture attention and reinforce brand identity.

Customizing QR codes with logos, colors, and backgrounds to create a unique look.

Tracking the performance of QR code campaigns to measure their effectiveness.

Key features:

Unique design editor

Customizable templates

Analytics dashboard

API integration

Pricing: Paid plans start at $7.99 per month.

The QR Code Generator

The QR Code Generator offers a simple and straightforward way to create QR codes for various purposes. Its user-friendly interface and basic customization options make it a good choice for individuals and small businesses that need a quick and easy solution.

The QR Code Generator could help users by:

Quickly generating QR codes for various purposes, such as URLs, text, and contact information.

Customizing QR codes with basic design options.

Providing a simple and user-friendly interface for easy QR code creation.

Key features:

Simple and user-friendly interface

Basic customization options

Static and dynamic QR code generation

Free plan available

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $4.99 per month.

Shopify QR Code Generator

While not a standalone QR code generator, Shopify offers a free tool specifically designed for creating QR codes for product pages and store information. If you’re already using Shopify, this is a convenient way to generate QR codes for your online store.

Shopify QR Code Generator could help users by:

Generating QR codes for product pages and store information within the Shopify platform.

Driving traffic to online stores from offline marketing materials.

Providing a seamless integration with Shopify’s e-commerce platform.

Key features:

Integration with Shopify

QR codes for product pages and store information

Free to use for Shopify users

Pricing: Free for Shopify users.

Free QR Code Generator

As the name suggests, Free QR Code Generator offers a completely free solution for creating QR codes. It supports a variety of QR code types and offers basic customization options. It’s a great choice for individuals and businesses that need a free and simple solution.

Free QR Code Generator could help users by:

Providing a completely free solution for generating QR codes.

Supporting a variety of QR code types.

Offering basic customization options.

Key features:

Completely free

Supports various QR code types

Basic customization options

Pricing: Free.

GoQR.me

GoQR.me is a popular online QR code generator known for its ease of use and versatility. It allows you to create QR codes for URLs, text, vCards, and more. It also offers options for customizing the design with logos and colors.

GoQR.me could help users by:

Creating QR codes for a variety of purposes, including URLs, text, vCards, and more.

Customizing QR codes with logos and colors.

Providing a simple and user-friendly interface.

Key features:

Easy to use

Versatile QR code generation

Customizable designs

Free to use

Pricing: Free.

QRTIGER

QRTIGER is a comprehensive QR code generator that offers a wide range of features, including dynamic QR codes, bulk QR code generation, and analytics tracking. It’s a good choice for businesses that need a robust and scalable solution.

QRTIGER could help users by:

Generating dynamic QR codes that can be updated without changing the QR code itself.

Generating QR codes in bulk for large-scale marketing campaigns.

Tracking the performance of QR code campaigns with detailed analytics.

Key features:

Dynamic QR codes

Bulk QR code generation

Analytics tracking

API integration

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $7 per month.

Feature Comparison

Feature QR Code Generator Beaconstac ME-QR QR Code Tiger Visualead Dynamic QR Codes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

| Customization | Yes | Yes | Yes

FAQ

How do I stop qr code generator software: 10 best to use in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does qr code generator software: 10 best to use in 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during qr code generator software: 10 best to use in 2025?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for qr code generator software: 10 best to use in 2025?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading