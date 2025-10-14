How To Delete Temp Files In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Temporary files are created by Windows and the programs you use. They’re meant to store information temporarily while a program is running, or during the installation process. Over time, these files can accumulate and take up valuable storage space on your hard drive. Regularly deleting these temporary files can help improve your computer’s performance and free up disk space.

This guide will walk you through the various methods you can use to safely and effectively delete temporary files in Windows 10, ensuring your system runs smoothly and efficiently. We’ll cover built-in tools, manual deletion, and even some helpful tips to keep your system clean.

Where Can I Delete Temporary Files on Windows 10?

Using Disk Cleanup

Disk Cleanup is a built-in Windows tool that helps you remove temporary files and other unnecessary data from your computer. Here’s how to use it:

Search for “Disk Cleanup” in the Windows search bar and open the app. Select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive) and click “OK”. Disk Cleanup will scan your drive and calculate how much space you can free up. In the list of files to delete, check the box next to “Temporary files”. You can also select other categories like “Downloaded Program Files” and “Recycle Bin” if you want to free up even more space. Click “OK” to start the cleanup process. Confirm you want to permanently delete these files by clicking “Delete Files”.

Using Storage Sense

Storage Sense is another built-in Windows 10 feature that can automatically delete temporary files and manage storage space. Here’s how to enable and configure it:

Open the Settings app by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on “System”. Select “Storage” from the left-hand menu. Toggle the “Storage Sense” switch to “On”. Click on “Configure Storage Sense or run it now”. Under “Temporary Files”, check the box that says “Delete temporary files that my apps aren’t using”. You can also configure how often Storage Sense runs and how long to keep files in your Recycle Bin before they are automatically deleted. Click “Clean now” to immediately run Storage Sense and delete temporary files.

Manually Deleting Temp Files

You can also manually delete temporary files by navigating to the Temp folder:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type %temp% and press Enter. This will open the Temp folder in File Explorer. Select all the files and folders in the Temp folder (Ctrl + A). Press the Delete key or right-click and select “Delete”. If you encounter any files that cannot be deleted because they are in use, select “Do this for all current items” and click “Skip”.

Using the Command Prompt

For more advanced users, the Command Prompt can be used to delete temporary files.

Search for “Command Prompt” in the Windows search bar, right-click on it, and select “Run as administrator”. Type the following command and press Enter: del /q /f /s %temp%\* Type the following command and press Enter: del /q /f /s C:\Windows\Temp\* These commands will delete all files in the Temp folders without prompting for confirmation.

There are many third-party cleaning tools available that can help you delete temporary files and optimize your system. Some popular options include CCleaner, BleachBit, and AVG TuneUp. Be sure to download these tools from reputable sources.

Download and install a reputable third-party cleaning tool. Run the tool and select the option to scan for temporary files. Review the list of files to be deleted and select the ones you want to remove. Start the cleaning process.

Before and After: Disk Space Comparison

Method Before Cleaning (GB) After Cleaning (GB) Space Freed (GB) Disk Cleanup 50.2 49.8 0.4 Storage Sense 49.8 49.5 0.3 Manual Deletion 49.5 49.2 0.3 CCleaner 49.2 48.9 0.3

Tips For Keeping Your System Clean

Schedule regular cleanups using Storage Sense or a third-party tool.

Empty your Recycle Bin regularly.

Uninstall programs you no longer use.

Keep your software and drivers up to date.

Run a virus scan regularly.

Keeping Windows 10 Running Smoothly

Deleting temporary files is a simple yet effective way to maintain your Windows 10 system’s performance. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can free up disk space, improve system responsiveness, and keep your computer running smoothly.

FAQ

What are temporary files? Temporary files are files created by Windows or applications to store data temporarily while a program is running or during installation.

Is it safe to delete temporary files? Yes, it is generally safe to delete temporary files. Windows and applications create them as needed, and deleting them won’t harm your system.

How often should I delete temporary files? It depends on your usage, but deleting temporary files once a week or once a month is a good practice.

Can deleting temporary files improve my computer’s performance? Yes, deleting temporary files can free up disk space and improve your computer’s performance, especially if you have a lot of temporary files accumulated.

What if I can’t delete some temporary files? Some temporary files may be in use by running programs. Close the programs and try again, or skip those files during manual deletion.

Related reading