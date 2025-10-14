Best Software To Hide Folders On Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Keeping your sensitive information secure on a shared computer is essential. Windows 10 doesn’t offer a built-in way to completely hide folders, but several excellent software solutions can help. This article explores some of the best folder-hiding software for Windows 10, ensuring your private files remain confidential.

Whether you’re concerned about prying eyes at home or maintaining data security in a professional environment, these tools offer a range of features to suit your needs. We’ll delve into their functionalities, ease of use, and pricing, helping you choose the perfect solution for your specific requirements.

What is the Best Way to Hide Folders on Windows 10?

Here’s a look at some of the top software options available to completely hide folders on Windows 10:

Wise Folder Hider Pro

Wise Folder Hider Pro is a popular choice for its simplicity and effectiveness. It allows you to hide files and folders on local partitions or removable drives, making them invisible to other users and programs. The software uses a double password protection system, adding an extra layer of security. It’s an excellent option for users who want a straightforward and reliable solution.

Wise Folder Hider Pro helps users maintain privacy on shared computers by preventing unauthorized access to sensitive files and folders. It also protects against accidental deletion or modification of important data. By making files invisible, it adds a layer of security that complements existing Windows permissions.

Key Features:

Double password protection

Hides files and folders on local and removable drives

Simple and intuitive interface

Context menu integration for easy hiding

Free version available

Pricing: $29.95

IObit Protected Folder

IObit Protected Folder creates a secure “safe box” on your computer where you can store sensitive files and folders. Once inside the protected folder, your data is shielded from unauthorized access, modification, or deletion. The software uses a password to lock the folder, ensuring only you can access its contents. It’s a great choice for protecting important documents, photos, and videos.

IObit Protected Folder acts as a digital vault, safeguarding your most valuable data from potential threats. It provides a secure environment where you can store files without worrying about them being accessed or tampered with by others. The software also helps protect against malware and other malicious software that may attempt to access your files.

Key Features:

Password-protected “safe box”

Prevents unauthorized access, modification, or deletion

Simple drag-and-drop interface

Real-time protection

Compatible with Windows Explorer

Pricing: $19.99

Gilisoft File Lock Pro

Gilisoft File Lock Pro is a comprehensive security solution that offers a range of features for protecting your files and folders. In addition to hiding files, it can also encrypt them, making them unreadable to anyone without the correct password. The software also includes a file shredder for securely deleting sensitive data. It’s a robust option for users who need advanced security features.

Gilisoft File Lock Pro provides a multi-layered approach to data security, combining file hiding, encryption, and secure deletion. This comprehensive approach ensures that your sensitive information remains protected from unauthorized access, modification, or recovery. It’s an ideal solution for users who need to comply with strict data security regulations.

Key Features:

File hiding and encryption

Password protection

File shredder for secure deletion

Folder monitoring

Self-protection mode

Pricing: $49.95

Secret Disk

Secret Disk creates a virtual disk on your computer that is password-protected. When the disk is unlocked, it appears as a regular drive in Windows Explorer. When locked, the disk disappears completely, making it invisible to other users and programs. It’s a unique and effective way to hide files and folders.

Secret Disk offers a different approach to file hiding by creating a virtual drive that can be easily hidden or revealed. This provides a convenient way to store and access your sensitive files while keeping them hidden from prying eyes. The software is also lightweight and easy to use, making it a great option for users of all skill levels.

Key Features:

Creates password-protected virtual disk

Disappears when locked

Easy to use

No file encryption required

Supports multiple secret disks

Pricing: Free (Limited Features), Pro Version Available

Folder Lock

Folder Lock is a well-established software that offers a wide array of security features, including file and folder hiding, encryption, and secure deletion. It allows you to lock, encrypt, and shred files, providing comprehensive protection for your sensitive data. The software also includes a password manager and a secure wallet for storing personal information. It is a very complete solution.

Folder Lock provides a robust suite of tools for protecting your data from unauthorized access, theft, or accidental deletion. It combines multiple security features into a single, easy-to-use interface, making it a great option for users who want a comprehensive solution. The software also includes advanced features like USB drive protection and online backup.

Key Features:

File and folder locking and encryption

Secure deletion

Password manager

Secure wallet

USB drive protection

Pricing: $39.95

Renee File Protector

Renee File Protector is a security software designed to protect your important files and folders from unauthorized access and modification. It offers features such as file hiding, encryption, and write protection. This software effectively prevents others from viewing, editing, or deleting your sensitive information.

Renee File Protector provides a user-friendly solution to safeguard your privacy and data integrity. It allows you to easily hide files and folders, encrypt them with strong passwords, and prevent them from being modified without your permission. It’s a reliable option for both personal and professional use, ensuring your confidential data remains secure.

Key Features:

File and folder hiding

Encryption with AES algorithm

Write protection to prevent modifications

Password protection for accessing hidden files

User-friendly interface

Pricing: $29.99

Feature Comparison

Software Price Hiding Encryption Secure Deletion Other Features Wise Folder Hider Pro $29.95 Yes No No Double password protection IObit Protected Folder $19.99 Yes No No Real-time protection Gilisoft File Lock Pro $49.95 Yes Yes Yes Folder monitoring, self-protection mode Secret Disk Free/Paid Yes No No Creates virtual disk Folder Lock $39.95 Yes Yes Yes Password manager, secure wallet, USB protection Renee File Protector $29.99 Yes Yes No Write protection

Tips for Choosing the Right Software

Consider your needs: Do you need basic file hiding or advanced encryption?

Do you need basic file hiding or advanced encryption? Evaluate the user interface: Choose software that is easy to use and understand.

Choose software that is easy to use and understand. Check for compatibility: Make sure the software is compatible with your version of Windows 10.

Make sure the software is compatible with your version of Windows 10. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software.

See what other users have to say about the software. Test the free version: If available, try the free version before purchasing the full version.

FAQ

How do I hide a folder in Windows 10 without software?

You can mark a folder as hidden in Windows 10, but it’s not completely secure as it can be easily revealed. Right-click the folder, select “Properties,” check the “Hidden” box, and click “Apply.”

Is it safe to hide folders using third-party software?

Yes, reputable third-party software is generally safe to use. However, always download software from trusted sources and read reviews before installing.

Can I hide folders on a USB drive?

Yes, many of the software options listed above allow you to hide folders on USB drives.

**What happens if I forget the

Related reading