Best Software To Hide Folders On Windows 10
7 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Keeping your sensitive information secure on a shared computer is essential. Windows 10 doesn’t offer a built-in way to completely hide folders, but several excellent software solutions can help. This article explores some of the best folder-hiding software for Windows 10, ensuring your private files remain confidential.
Whether you’re concerned about prying eyes at home or maintaining data security in a professional environment, these tools offer a range of features to suit your needs. We’ll delve into their functionalities, ease of use, and pricing, helping you choose the perfect solution for your specific requirements.
What is the Best Way to Hide Folders on Windows 10?
Here’s a look at some of the top software options available to completely hide folders on Windows 10:
Wise Folder Hider Pro
Wise Folder Hider Pro is a popular choice for its simplicity and effectiveness. It allows you to hide files and folders on local partitions or removable drives, making them invisible to other users and programs. The software uses a double password protection system, adding an extra layer of security. It’s an excellent option for users who want a straightforward and reliable solution.
Wise Folder Hider Pro helps users maintain privacy on shared computers by preventing unauthorized access to sensitive files and folders. It also protects against accidental deletion or modification of important data. By making files invisible, it adds a layer of security that complements existing Windows permissions.
Key Features:
- Double password protection
- Hides files and folders on local and removable drives
- Simple and intuitive interface
- Context menu integration for easy hiding
- Free version available
Pricing: $29.95
IObit Protected Folder
IObit Protected Folder creates a secure “safe box” on your computer where you can store sensitive files and folders. Once inside the protected folder, your data is shielded from unauthorized access, modification, or deletion. The software uses a password to lock the folder, ensuring only you can access its contents. It’s a great choice for protecting important documents, photos, and videos.
IObit Protected Folder acts as a digital vault, safeguarding your most valuable data from potential threats. It provides a secure environment where you can store files without worrying about them being accessed or tampered with by others. The software also helps protect against malware and other malicious software that may attempt to access your files.
Key Features:
- Password-protected “safe box”
- Prevents unauthorized access, modification, or deletion
- Simple drag-and-drop interface
- Real-time protection
- Compatible with Windows Explorer
Pricing: $19.99
Gilisoft File Lock Pro
Gilisoft File Lock Pro is a comprehensive security solution that offers a range of features for protecting your files and folders. In addition to hiding files, it can also encrypt them, making them unreadable to anyone without the correct password. The software also includes a file shredder for securely deleting sensitive data. It’s a robust option for users who need advanced security features.
Gilisoft File Lock Pro provides a multi-layered approach to data security, combining file hiding, encryption, and secure deletion. This comprehensive approach ensures that your sensitive information remains protected from unauthorized access, modification, or recovery. It’s an ideal solution for users who need to comply with strict data security regulations.
Key Features:
- File hiding and encryption
- Password protection
- File shredder for secure deletion
- Folder monitoring
- Self-protection mode
Pricing: $49.95
Secret Disk
Secret Disk creates a virtual disk on your computer that is password-protected. When the disk is unlocked, it appears as a regular drive in Windows Explorer. When locked, the disk disappears completely, making it invisible to other users and programs. It’s a unique and effective way to hide files and folders.
Secret Disk offers a different approach to file hiding by creating a virtual drive that can be easily hidden or revealed. This provides a convenient way to store and access your sensitive files while keeping them hidden from prying eyes. The software is also lightweight and easy to use, making it a great option for users of all skill levels.
Key Features:
- Creates password-protected virtual disk
- Disappears when locked
- Easy to use
- No file encryption required
- Supports multiple secret disks
Pricing: Free (Limited Features), Pro Version Available
Folder Lock
Folder Lock is a well-established software that offers a wide array of security features, including file and folder hiding, encryption, and secure deletion. It allows you to lock, encrypt, and shred files, providing comprehensive protection for your sensitive data. The software also includes a password manager and a secure wallet for storing personal information. It is a very complete solution.
Folder Lock provides a robust suite of tools for protecting your data from unauthorized access, theft, or accidental deletion. It combines multiple security features into a single, easy-to-use interface, making it a great option for users who want a comprehensive solution. The software also includes advanced features like USB drive protection and online backup.
Key Features:
- File and folder locking and encryption
- Secure deletion
- Password manager
- Secure wallet
- USB drive protection
Pricing: $39.95
Renee File Protector
Renee File Protector is a security software designed to protect your important files and folders from unauthorized access and modification. It offers features such as file hiding, encryption, and write protection. This software effectively prevents others from viewing, editing, or deleting your sensitive information.
Renee File Protector provides a user-friendly solution to safeguard your privacy and data integrity. It allows you to easily hide files and folders, encrypt them with strong passwords, and prevent them from being modified without your permission. It’s a reliable option for both personal and professional use, ensuring your confidential data remains secure.
Key Features:
- File and folder hiding
- Encryption with AES algorithm
- Write protection to prevent modifications
- Password protection for accessing hidden files
- User-friendly interface
Pricing: $29.99
Feature Comparison
|Software
|Price
|Hiding
|Encryption
|Secure Deletion
|Other Features
|Wise Folder Hider Pro
|$29.95
|Yes
|No
|No
|Double password protection
|IObit Protected Folder
|$19.99
|Yes
|No
|No
|Real-time protection
|Gilisoft File Lock Pro
|$49.95
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Folder monitoring, self-protection mode
|Secret Disk
|Free/Paid
|Yes
|No
|No
|Creates virtual disk
|Folder Lock
|$39.95
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Password manager, secure wallet, USB protection
|Renee File Protector
|$29.99
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Write protection
Tips for Choosing the Right Software
- Consider your needs: Do you need basic file hiding or advanced encryption?
- Evaluate the user interface: Choose software that is easy to use and understand.
- Check for compatibility: Make sure the software is compatible with your version of Windows 10.
- Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software.
- Test the free version: If available, try the free version before purchasing the full version.
FAQ
How do I hide a folder in Windows 10 without software?
You can mark a folder as hidden in Windows 10, but it’s not completely secure as it can be easily revealed. Right-click the folder, select “Properties,” check the “Hidden” box, and click “Apply.”
Is it safe to hide folders using third-party software?
Yes, reputable third-party software is generally safe to use. However, always download software from trusted sources and read reviews before installing.
Can I hide folders on a USB drive?
Yes, many of the software options listed above allow you to hide folders on USB drives.
**What happens if I forget the
User forum
0 messages