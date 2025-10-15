How To Enable Touch Screen On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a seamless touch screen experience, but sometimes the feature might be disabled, leaving you tapping on glass with no response. This can be frustrating, especially if you rely on touch input for navigation or creative tasks. Thankfully, enabling the touch screen on Windows 11 is typically a straightforward process.

This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to re-enable your touch screen, covering common troubleshooting methods and ensuring you can once again enjoy the full potential of your device. Whether you’ve accidentally disabled it or are experiencing unexpected issues, we’ll help you get your touch screen working again.

How Do I Turn On My Touch Screen in Windows 11?

Method 1: Using Device Manager

Open the Start Menu. Type Device Manager and press Enter. Expand the Human Interface Devices category. Look for a device named HID-compliant touch screen.

If you don’t see it, ensure “Show hidden devices” is enabled under the View menu.

Right-click on HID-compliant touch screen. Select Enable device.

If the option says “Disable device,” your touch screen is already enabled. In this case, try disabling and then re-enabling it.

Method 2: Using Tablet Mode Settings

Open the Start Menu. Type Tablet Mode settings and press Enter. Ensure the Tablet mode toggle is set to Off or On, depending on your preference. Sometimes switching it on and off can reset the touch functionality. Check the When I sign in dropdown and select the appropriate behavior (e.g., “Use the appropriate mode for my hardware”).

Method 3: Updating or Reinstalling the Touch Screen Driver

Open the Start Menu. Type Device Manager and press Enter. Expand the Human Interface Devices category. Right-click on HID-compliant touch screen. Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Windows will attempt to find and install the latest driver.

If that doesn’t work, try uninstalling the driver:

Right-click on HID-compliant touch screen .

. Select Uninstall device .

. Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon reboot.

Method 4: Checking Power Management Settings

Open the Start Menu. Type Device Manager and press Enter. Expand the Human Interface Devices category. Right-click on HID-compliant touch screen. Select Properties. Go to the Power Management tab. Uncheck the box that says Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power. Click OK.

Method 5: Calibrating the Touch Screen

Open the Start Menu. Type Calibrate the screen for pen or touch input and press Enter. Click Setup. Follow the on-screen instructions to identify your screen as a touch screen. Click Calibrate. Choose Touch input. Tap the crosshairs as they appear on the screen to calibrate the touch input. Save the calibration data.

Tips

Ensure your screen is clean and free of any obstructions.

Check for Windows Updates regularly, as updates often include driver improvements and bug fixes.

If you’re using an external touch screen monitor, make sure it’s properly connected and powered on.

Comparison of Methods

Method Description Difficulty Requires Restart? Device Manager Enables/disables the touch screen device directly. Easy No Tablet Mode Settings Adjusts tablet mode which can sometimes interfere with touch functionality. Easy No Driver Update/Reinstall Updates or reinstalls the touch screen driver to resolve driver issues. Medium Recommended Power Management Prevents the computer from turning off the touch screen to save power. Easy No Touch Screen Calibration Calibrates the touch input for accuracy. Easy No

Getting Your Touch Screen Working Again

Enabling your touch screen in Windows 11 can often be achieved with a few simple steps. By systematically working through these methods, you should be able to restore touch functionality to your device.

FAQ

Why is my touch screen not working on Windows 11? There could be several reasons, including disabled drivers, incorrect tablet mode settings, power management issues, or outdated drivers.

How do I know if my touch screen is disabled? Check Device Manager under Human Interface Devices. If “HID-compliant touch screen” is disabled, you’ll see a downward-pointing arrow icon on it.

Will updating Windows 11 fix my touch screen issues? Sometimes, yes. Windows updates often include driver updates and bug fixes that can resolve touch screen problems.

What if none of these steps work? If you’ve tried all the troubleshooting steps and your touch screen still isn’t working, there might be a hardware issue. Consider contacting your device manufacturer for support.

