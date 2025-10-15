Best Virtual Credit Card Apps To Use

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Virtual credit card apps are becoming increasingly popular as a secure and convenient way to manage online transactions. These apps generate temporary, single-use credit card numbers, protecting your primary card details from potential fraud and unauthorized charges. If you’re looking to enhance your online security and streamline your spending, exploring the best virtual credit card apps is a great place to start.

In this article, we’ll explore seven of the best virtual credit card apps available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing, helping you make an informed decision about which app best suits your needs. These apps offer a range of functionalities, from creating disposable card numbers to setting spending limits and tracking transactions in real-time.

What Are The Best Virtual Credit Card Apps?

Privacy.com

Privacy.com allows you to create unique virtual cards for every website or purchase. This feature significantly reduces the risk of your actual credit card information being compromised. You can set spending limits on each card and even pause or close them at any time.

This app helps you avoid unwanted subscriptions by freezing or closing the card you used to sign up. It also streamlines your online shopping experience by automatically filling in your card details at checkout.

Create multiple virtual cards.

Set spending limits per card.

Pause or close cards instantly.

Avoid unwanted subscriptions.

Pricing: Free for basic use, paid plans available for additional features.

Capital One Eno

Capital One Eno is a browser extension and mobile app that generates virtual card numbers for Capital One cardholders. It’s a simple and effective way to protect your card information when shopping online.

Eno monitors your transactions and alerts you to any suspicious activity. It’s easy to use and seamlessly integrates with your Capital One account.

Generates virtual card numbers.

Monitors transactions for fraud.

Easy to use browser extension.

Seamless integration with Capital One accounts.

Pricing: Free for Capital One cardholders.

Citi Virtual Account Numbers

Citi Virtual Account Numbers is a service offered to Citi credit cardholders. It allows you to create a temporary virtual card number for online purchases.

This service provides an extra layer of security by masking your actual credit card information. You can set spending limits and expiration dates for each virtual card.

Generates temporary virtual card numbers.

Masks actual credit card information.

Set spending limits and expiration dates.

Pricing: Free for Citi credit cardholders.

Revolut

Revolut is a financial app that offers virtual cards as part of its broader suite of services. You can create single-use or multi-use virtual cards for online and in-person transactions.

Revolut’s virtual cards provide enhanced security and control over your spending. You can freeze and unfreeze cards instantly, set spending limits, and track your transactions in real-time.

Single-use and multi-use virtual cards.

Freeze and unfreeze cards instantly.

Set spending limits.

Real-time transaction tracking.

Pricing: Free for basic use, paid plans available for additional features.

Curve

Curve combines all your credit and debit cards into one smart card and app. It also offers the ability to create virtual cards for online purchases.

Curve allows you to “Go Back in Time” and switch the card you used for a purchase up to 30 days later. It also offers cashback rewards and travel insurance.

Combines all cards into one.

“Go Back in Time” feature.

Cashback rewards.

Travel insurance.

Pricing: Free for basic use, paid plans available for additional features.

Skrill

Skrill is a digital wallet that allows you to send and receive money, make online payments, and create virtual cards.

Skrill’s virtual cards provide a secure way to shop online without exposing your primary card details. You can set spending limits and track your transactions in real-time.

Send and receive money.

Make online payments.

Create virtual cards.

Set spending limits.

Pricing: Fees apply for certain transactions.

NetSpend

NetSpend offers prepaid debit cards that can be used for online and in-person purchases. While not a traditional virtual credit card app, it provides a similar level of security by allowing you to load only the amount of money you need for a specific transaction.

NetSpend cards are easy to obtain and use, and they don’t require a credit check. You can reload your card online, at retail locations, or via direct deposit.

Prepaid debit cards.

No credit check required.

Reloadable online, at retail locations, or via direct deposit.

Pricing: Fees apply for card activation and usage.

Feature Comparison

Feature Privacy.com Capital One Eno Citi VANs Revolut Curve Skrill NetSpend Virtual Cards Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Spending Limits Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Fraud Monitoring Yes Yes No Yes Yes No No Subscription Mgmt Yes No No No No No No Pricing Free/Paid Free Free Free/Paid Free/Paid Fees Fees

Tips

Review the Terms: Before using any virtual credit card app, carefully review the terms and conditions to understand any fees or limitations.

Before using any virtual credit card app, carefully review the terms and conditions to understand any fees or limitations. Set Spending Limits: Always set spending limits on your virtual cards to prevent unauthorized charges.

Always set spending limits on your virtual cards to prevent unauthorized charges. Monitor Transactions: Regularly monitor your virtual card transactions to identify and report any suspicious activity.

Regularly monitor your virtual card transactions to identify and report any suspicious activity. Choose Wisely: Select a virtual credit card app that aligns with your specific needs and spending habits.

Secure Online Shopping

Virtual credit card apps provide a valuable layer of security for online transactions. By using these apps, you can protect your primary credit card information and reduce the risk of fraud. Consider exploring the options discussed in this article to find the best virtual credit card app for your needs.

FAQ

What is a virtual credit card app?

A virtual credit card app generates temporary, single-use credit card numbers to protect your primary card details during online transactions.

Are virtual credit card apps safe to use?

Yes, virtual credit card apps are generally safe to use as they add an extra layer of security by masking your actual credit card information.

Can I use virtual credit cards for all online purchases?

Yes, you can use virtual credit cards for most online purchases, but some merchants may not accept them.

Are there any fees associated with using virtual credit card apps?

Some virtual credit card apps are free, while others charge fees for certain features or transactions.

How do I create a virtual credit card?

The process varies depending on the app, but typically involves logging into your account and selecting the option to generate a virtual card number.

