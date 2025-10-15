Best Driver Backup Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your computer drivers updated is crucial for optimal performance and stability. Driver backup software provides a safety net, allowing you to quickly restore drivers in case of system crashes, updates gone wrong, or hardware changes. This article explores the best driver backup software options available in 2025, based on our testing and analysis.

We’ve evaluated numerous tools based on their ease of use, backup and restore capabilities, driver database size, and additional features. Our goal is to help you choose the right software to protect your system and ensure smooth operation. Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Which Driver Backup Tool is Right for You?

Driver Genius

Driver Genius is a comprehensive driver management tool that excels in both driver backup and update functionalities. It scans your system for outdated, missing, or faulty drivers and provides a one-click solution to update them. The software also allows you to back up your existing drivers, ensuring you can restore them if needed.

Driver Genius stands out with its advanced features such as system optimization and hardware diagnostics. It offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customization options, making it suitable for both novice and advanced users.

Key Features:

Driver backup and restore

Driver update with one-click solution

System optimization tools

Hardware diagnostics

Automatic driver updates

Pricing: \$29.95

Driver Easy

Driver Easy simplifies the process of finding and installing the latest drivers for your computer. It boasts a vast driver database and automatically detects outdated or missing drivers. The software offers both a free and a paid version, with the paid version providing additional features such as automatic driver updates and priority support.

Driver Easy is known for its ease of use and intuitive interface. It guides you through the driver update process step by step, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. It also includes features like driver uninstall and system restore point creation.

Key Features:

Automatic driver detection

One-click driver updates (paid version)

Driver uninstall

System restore point creation

Offline scan feature

Pricing: \$29.95 per year

Driver Booster

Driver Booster from IObit is a popular choice for its ability to automatically scan and update outdated drivers. It supports a wide range of hardware devices and offers a large driver database. The software is designed to improve system performance and stability by ensuring your drivers are always up to date.

Driver Booster features a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy to use. It also includes features such as game component updates and driver rollback, allowing you to revert to previous driver versions if needed.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan and update

Large driver database

Game component updates

Driver rollback

Offline driver update

Pricing: \$22.99 per year

DriverFinder

DriverFinder is designed to quickly identify and update outdated or missing drivers on your system. It scans your hardware and compares it against a vast database of drivers to find the most compatible versions. The software aims to improve system stability and performance by ensuring your drivers are always current.

DriverFinder offers a user-friendly interface and a streamlined driver update process. It also includes features such as driver backup and restore, allowing you to protect your system against driver-related issues.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan

Vast driver database

Driver backup and restore

Driver download acceleration

Scheduled scans

Pricing: \$29.95

Smart Driver Care

Smart Driver Care focuses on keeping your drivers updated to enhance your PC’s performance. It scans your system for outdated, corrupt, or missing drivers and provides a simple way to update them. The software also offers additional features such as system optimization and driver backup.

Smart Driver Care is known for its clean and intuitive interface. It makes it easy to manage your drivers and optimize your system performance. It also includes features like driver exclusion, allowing you to skip updates for specific drivers.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan and update

System optimization tools

Driver backup

Driver exclusion

One-click fix

Pricing: \$39.95

Avast Driver Updater is a part of the Avast security suite, offering a convenient way to keep your drivers updated. It scans your system for outdated drivers and provides a one-click solution to update them. The software aims to improve system stability and prevent hardware issues.

Avast Driver Updater integrates seamlessly with the Avast antivirus software, providing a comprehensive security solution. It also includes features such as driver backup and restore, and automatically tests drivers before installing them.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan and update

Integration with Avast antivirus

Driver backup and restore

Automatic driver testing

Large driver database

Pricing: \$39.99 per year

AVG Driver Updater, similar to Avast, provides a user-friendly interface to keep drivers updated. It scans for outdated, missing, or broken drivers and helps install the latest versions to improve PC performance and stability.

AVG Driver Updater offers automatic scans, driver backups, and a large database of drivers. It’s designed to be easy to use, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan and update

Driver backup and restore

Large driver database

Real-time scanning

Easy-to-use interface

Pricing: \$39.99 per year

Ashampoo Driver Updater scans your hardware components and searches for available driver updates. It provides access to a comprehensive database of drivers and allows you to update outdated drivers with a few clicks.

Ashampoo Driver Updater aims to improve system stability and performance by ensuring your drivers are always up to date. It includes features like driver backup and restore, and supports a wide range of hardware devices.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan and update

Large driver database

Driver backup and restore

Easy to use interface

Supports a wide range of hardware

Pricing: \$29.99

Slimware DriverUpdate is designed to scan your system for outdated or missing drivers and provide a simple way to update them. It utilizes a cloud-based driver database to ensure you have access to the latest driver versions.

Slimware DriverUpdate offers a user-friendly interface and a streamlined driver update process. It also includes features such as driver backup and restore, and supports a wide range of hardware devices.

Key Features:

Automatic driver scan and update

Cloud-based driver database

Driver backup and restore

Easy to use interface

Scheduled scans

Pricing: \$29.97

Feature Comparison

Feature Driver Genius Driver Easy Driver Booster DriverFinder Smart Driver Care Avast Driver Updater AVG Driver Updater Ashampoo Driver Updater Slimware DriverUpdate Automatic Updates Yes Yes (Paid) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Driver Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes System Optimization Yes No Yes No Yes No No No No Game Boost No No Yes No No No No No No Price \$29.95 \$29.95 \$22.99 \$29.95 \$39.95 \$39.99 \$39.99 \$29.99 \$29.97

This table provides a quick overview of the key features and pricing of each driver backup software, helping you make an informed decision.

Tips

Create a system restore point: Before updating drivers, create a system restore point to revert to a previous

FAQ

