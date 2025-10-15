Fix "Windows Cannot Find Microsoft Software License Terms"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Encountering the error “Windows cannot find the Microsoft Software License Terms” can be a frustrating roadblock during a Windows installation or upgrade. This issue often arises due to corrupted installation files, system conflicts, or permission problems. Fortunately, there are several effective methods to resolve this error and get your Windows installation back on track.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to troubleshooting and fixing the “Windows cannot find the Microsoft Software License Terms” error. We’ll explore various solutions, from simple checks to more advanced techniques, ensuring you can overcome this hurdle and successfully install or upgrade your Windows operating system.

How Do I Fix the Microsoft Software License Terms Error?

Check Your Installation Media

Description: The first step is to ensure your installation media (USB drive or DVD) is not corrupted. A damaged or incomplete installation source can lead to missing files, including the license terms.

The first step is to ensure your installation media (USB drive or DVD) is not corrupted. A damaged or incomplete installation source can lead to missing files, including the license terms. Technical Highlights: Verify the integrity of the installation media by checking for physical damage or using a checksum verification tool if available.

Verify the integrity of the installation media by checking for physical damage or using a checksum verification tool if available. How it Helps: Eliminates the possibility of corrupted installation files as the source of the error.

Key Features:

Simple and quick to perform.

Identifies potential media corruption.

Prevents unnecessary troubleshooting.

Pricing: Free (if you already have the installation media).

Run System File Checker (SFC)

Description: The System File Checker (SFC) is a built-in Windows utility that scans for and repairs corrupted system files. This can resolve issues where critical files, including those related to license terms, are missing or damaged.

The System File Checker (SFC) is a built-in Windows utility that scans for and repairs corrupted system files. This can resolve issues where critical files, including those related to license terms, are missing or damaged. Technical Highlights: SFC scans all protected system files and replaces incorrect versions with correct Microsoft versions.

SFC scans all protected system files and replaces incorrect versions with correct Microsoft versions. How it Helps: Repairs corrupted system files that may be causing the error.

Key Features:

Built-in Windows tool.

Automated scanning and repair.

Restores system file integrity.

Pricing: Free (built into Windows).

Steps:

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. Restart your computer.

Modify the Registry Editor

Description: Modifying the Registry Editor can sometimes bypass the license agreement prompt. This method should be used with caution, as incorrect modifications can lead to system instability.

Modifying the Registry Editor can sometimes bypass the license agreement prompt. This method should be used with caution, as incorrect modifications can lead to system instability. Technical Highlights: This involves adding a specific key and value to the registry to accept the license terms automatically.

This involves adding a specific key and value to the registry to accept the license terms automatically. How it Helps: Bypasses the license agreement prompt, allowing the installation to proceed.

Key Features:

Can bypass the license agreement prompt.

Requires careful execution.

Potentially risky if not performed correctly.

Pricing: Free (requires access to Registry Editor).

Steps:

Open Registry Editor (type regedit in the search bar). Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Setup\OOBE . Right-click in the right pane, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value MediaBootInstall . Double-click MediaBootInstall and set its value to 1 . Restart your computer.

Perform a Clean Boot

Description: A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs. This can help identify if a third-party application or service is interfering with the installation process.

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs. This can help identify if a third-party application or service is interfering with the installation process. Technical Highlights: Disables non-essential startup programs and services to isolate potential conflicts.

Disables non-essential startup programs and services to isolate potential conflicts. How it Helps: Identifies and eliminates potential conflicts caused by third-party software.

Key Features:

Isolates software conflicts.

Improves system stability during installation.

Helps identify problematic applications.

Pricing: Free (built into Windows).

Steps:

Press Windows Key + R , type msconfig , and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the Services tab. Check “Hide all Microsoft services” and click “Disable all”. Go to the Startup tab and click “Open Task Manager”. Disable all startup items in Task Manager. Close Task Manager and click “OK” in the System Configuration window. Restart your computer.

Recreate Installation Media

Description: If the error persists, recreating the installation media using the Media Creation Tool can resolve issues related to corrupted or incomplete files.

If the error persists, recreating the installation media using the Media Creation Tool can resolve issues related to corrupted or incomplete files. Technical Highlights: Downloads the latest Windows installation files directly from Microsoft, ensuring a clean and complete installation source.

Downloads the latest Windows installation files directly from Microsoft, ensuring a clean and complete installation source. How it Helps: Provides a fresh and reliable installation source, eliminating potential corruption issues.

Key Features:

Downloads the latest Windows files.

Ensures a clean installation source.

Easy to use with the Media Creation Tool.

Pricing: Free (requires downloading the Media Creation Tool and a valid Windows license).

Steps:

Download the Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website. Run the Media Creation Tool. Choose “Create installation media for another PC”. Select the desired language, edition, and architecture. Choose either a USB flash drive or an ISO file. Follow the on-screen instructions to create the installation media.

Tips

Before attempting any advanced solutions, ensure your computer meets the minimum system requirements for the Windows version you’re trying to install. Also, temporarily disable any antivirus software, as it might interfere with the installation process.

Overcoming License Agreement Hurdles

The “Windows cannot find the Microsoft Software License Terms” error can be a significant obstacle, but with the right approach, it’s usually resolvable. By systematically working through these solutions, you can identify the root cause and get your Windows installation back on track.

FAQ

Why am I getting the “Windows cannot find the Microsoft Software License Terms” error?

This error usually occurs due to corrupted installation files, system conflicts, or permission issues during the installation process.

How do I run the System File Checker (SFC) scan?

Open Command Prompt as administrator, type sfc /scannow , and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete and then restart your computer.

Is it safe to modify the Registry Editor?

Modifying the Registry Editor can be risky if not done correctly. Always back up your registry before making any changes.

What is a clean boot, and how does it help?

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, helping to identify if a third-party application or service is interfering with the installation process.

Where can I download the Media Creation Tool?

You can download the Media Creation Tool from the official Microsoft website.

Related reading