How To Change Power Mode In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Windows 11 offers a flexible power management system, allowing you to prioritize performance, battery life, or a balance between the two. Adjusting the power mode is a simple way to optimize your laptop or desktop’s energy consumption based on your current needs. This guide will walk you through the process of changing power modes in Windows 11, ensuring you get the most out of your device.

Understanding and utilizing the different power modes can significantly impact your device’s performance and battery efficiency. Whether you’re gaming, working on demanding tasks, or simply browsing the web, knowing how to switch between power modes will help you tailor your Windows 11 experience.

How Do I Change the Power Mode on Windows 11?

Accessing Power Mode Settings

Click the Start button. Type “Power Plan” in the search bar. Click on “Choose a power plan” in the search results. This will open the Power Options control panel.

Choosing a Power Plan

In the Power Options window, you’ll see different power plans:

Balanced (Recommended): This is the default setting, providing a balance between performance and energy consumption.

Power saver: This mode prioritizes battery life by reducing performance.

High performance: This mode prioritizes performance, potentially consuming more energy.

Select the power plan that best suits your needs by clicking the radio button next to it.

Adjusting Power Mode through the Battery Icon

Click the Battery icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). A slider will appear, allowing you to adjust the power mode:

Best power efficiency: Maximizes battery life.

Balanced: A balance between battery life and performance.

Best performance: Prioritizes performance.

Slide the toggle to your preferred power mode.

Creating a Custom Power Plan

In the Power Options window, click “Create a power plan”. Choose a plan to base your custom plan on (e.g., Balanced, Power saver, or High performance). Give your new plan a name and click “Next”. Customize the settings for display brightness, sleep mode, and other options. Click “Create” to save your custom power plan.

Changing Advanced Power Settings

Next to your selected power plan, click “Change plan settings”. Click “Change advanced power settings”. A new window will open, allowing you to customize various power settings, such as hard disk, wireless adapter, sleep, display, and battery settings.

Tips for Optimizing Power Usage

Close unused applications: Running multiple applications simultaneously can drain your battery quickly.

Adjust screen brightness: Lowering the screen brightness can significantly extend battery life.

Disable background apps: Prevent unnecessary background processes from consuming power. Access this in Settings > Apps > Startup.

Use battery saver mode: When battery life is critical, enable battery saver mode to reduce performance and extend usage time.

Keep your system updated: Windows updates often include power management improvements.

Comparing Power Modes

Feature Best Power Efficiency Balanced Best Performance Battery Life Maximum Moderate Minimum Performance Reduced Moderate Maximum Use Case Browsing, Reading General Use Gaming, Video Editing Energy Consumption Lowest Moderate Highest

Fine-Tuning Your Windows 11 Power Settings

By following these steps, you can easily manage and customize your power settings in Windows 11 to achieve the optimal balance between performance and battery life.

FAQ

How do I know which power mode is best for me? The best power mode depends on your current needs. If you need maximum battery life, choose “Best power efficiency”. For everyday tasks, “Balanced” is a good option. If you need maximum performance, choose “Best performance”.

Can I switch power modes while using my computer? Yes, you can switch power modes at any time without restarting your computer.

Does changing the power mode affect my computer’s performance? Yes, changing the power mode will affect your computer’s performance. “Best power efficiency” will reduce performance, while “Best performance” will increase it.

How do I revert to the default power settings? You can revert to the default power settings by selecting the “Balanced (Recommended)” power plan in the Power Options window.

Why is my “Best Performance” mode greyed out? The “Best Performance” mode might be hidden by your manufacturer. You can enable it by opening Command Prompt as administrator and typing: powercfg /duplicatescheme e9a42b02-d5df-448d-aa00-03f14749eb61 and pressing Enter.

Maximizing Battery and Performance in Windows 11

Understanding and adjusting the power mode in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can significantly impact your user experience. Experiment with different settings to find the perfect balance for your specific needs.

