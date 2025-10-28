How To Search Coordinates On Google Maps: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Maps is an incredibly versatile tool, allowing you to navigate unfamiliar places, discover local businesses, and even explore the world from the comfort of your home. One of its lesser-known but highly useful features is the ability to search using geographic coordinates. This is particularly helpful when you need to pinpoint a specific location that doesn’t have a street address or is in a remote area.

Knowing how to search coordinates on Google Maps unlocks a new level of precision in your navigation and location finding. Whether you’re a surveyor, a geocacher, or simply trying to find a hidden gem, this guide will walk you through the process step-by-step, ensuring you can easily locate any point on the globe using its latitude and longitude.

How Do I Find a Location Using Coordinates in Google Maps?

Understanding Coordinate Formats

Before you begin, it’s important to understand the different coordinate formats that Google Maps accepts. The most common are:

Decimal Degrees (DD): e.g., 37.7749, -122.4194

e.g., 37.7749, -122.4194 Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS): e.g., 37°46’29.6″N 122°25’09.3″W

e.g., 37°46’29.6″N 122°25’09.3″W Degrees and Decimal Minutes (DMM): e.g., 37 46.491, -122 25.260

Make sure your coordinates are in one of these formats before proceeding.

Searching Coordinates on Google Maps (Desktop)

Open Google Maps: Go to the Google Maps website in your web browser. Enter Coordinates: In the search bar at the top left, type or paste your coordinates. Use one of the accepted formats. Ensure that latitude and longitude are separated by a comma. Press Enter: Google Maps will automatically recognize the coordinates and display a marker at the corresponding location on the map. View Location Details: Click on the marker to see more information about the location, including the coordinates themselves.

Searching Coordinates on Google Maps (Mobile App)

Open Google Maps App: Launch the Google Maps app on your smartphone or tablet. Enter Coordinates: Tap the search bar at the top of the screen and enter your coordinates, ensuring they are in a recognized format. Tap Search: Press the search icon on your keyboard. Google Maps will pinpoint the location on the map. View Location Details: Tap on the marker to view more details about the location, including options to get directions, save the location, or share it.

Tips for Accurate Coordinate Searches

Use the Correct Format: Double-check that your coordinates are in one of the accepted formats (DD, DMS, or DMM).

Double-check that your coordinates are in one of the accepted formats (DD, DMS, or DMM). Latitude First: Always enter the latitude (North/South) before the longitude (East/West).

Always enter the latitude (North/South) before the longitude (East/West). Use Commas: Separate the latitude and longitude values with a comma.

Separate the latitude and longitude values with a comma. Check for Errors: Even a small error in the coordinates can lead to a significantly different location. Verify your numbers carefully.

Even a small error in the coordinates can lead to a significantly different location. Verify your numbers carefully. Use Degrees Symbol: If using DMS format, ensure that you are using the degree symbol (°).

If using DMS format, ensure that you are using the degree symbol (°). Use Negative Sign: Use a negative sign (-) to indicate south latitudes and west longitudes.

Tips for Finding Coordinates of a Place on Google Maps

Right-Click on the Map: On the desktop version, right-click on any point on the map. A small window will appear, displaying the latitude and longitude coordinates.

On the desktop version, right-click on any point on the map. A small window will appear, displaying the latitude and longitude coordinates. Tap and Hold on Mobile: On the mobile app, tap and hold on a point on the map. A red pin will appear, and the coordinates will be displayed in the search bar.

Understanding Coordinate Precision

The precision of your coordinates depends on the number of decimal places used. Generally, more decimal places result in a more precise location. Here’s a rough guide:

Decimal Places Precision 0 ± 111 km 1 ± 11.1 km 2 ± 1.11 km 3 ± 111 m 4 ± 11.1 m 5 ± 1.11 m 6 ± 0.11 m 7 ± 1.1 cm 8 ± 1.1 mm

Putting Coordinates To Use

By mastering the art of searching coordinates on Google Maps, you can unlock a world of possibilities. Whether you’re planning a hiking trip to a remote location, identifying the precise location of a geological feature, or simply satisfying your curiosity, knowing how to use coordinates will prove invaluable.

FAQ

How do I convert coordinates from one format to another? There are many online tools and converters available that can easily convert coordinates between different formats.

Why is Google Maps not finding my coordinates? Double-check that you are using a supported format, have entered the latitude and longitude correctly, and are using a comma to separate the values.

Can I use coordinates to get directions on Google Maps? Yes, once you’ve found a location using coordinates, you can click on the marker and select “Directions” to get directions to that location.

What is the difference between latitude and longitude? Latitude measures the distance north or south of the equator, while longitude measures the distance east or west of the Prime Meridian.

How accurate are the coordinates displayed on Google Maps? The accuracy of coordinates on Google Maps can vary depending on the location and the available data, but they are generally quite accurate.

Pinpointing Locations With Precision

Searching for coordinates on Google Maps is a straightforward process that can greatly enhance your ability to find and explore specific locations. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to confidently navigate to any point on the globe using its geographic coordinates.

