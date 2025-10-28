How To Install Node.js In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Node.js has become an essential tool for modern web development, allowing developers to run JavaScript on the server-side. If you’re looking to get started with Node.js on your Windows 11 system, this guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the installation process. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just beginning your journey, this guide will help you set up Node.js quickly and efficiently.

This article will cover downloading the installer, running through the installation wizard, configuring your environment, and verifying that Node.js is properly installed and working. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a fully functional Node.js environment ready for your next project. Let’s dive in!

How Do I Install Node.js on Windows 11?

Downloading the Node.js Installer

Open your web browser and navigate to the official Node.js website: https://nodejs.org/ You’ll see two versions available for download: LTS (Long Term Support) and Current. For most users, the LTS version is recommended as it offers stability and long-term support. Click the “Windows Installer” button under the LTS version to download the .msi file.

Running the Node.js Installation Wizard

Once the download is complete, locate the .msi file and double-click it to start the Node.js setup wizard. The wizard will guide you through the installation process. Click “Next” to proceed. Read the License Agreement carefully, and if you agree, check the “I accept the terms in the License Agreement” box and click “Next”. Choose the destination folder for the Node.js installation. The default location is usually recommended. Click “Next” to continue. The “Custom Setup” screen allows you to choose which components to install. The default settings are generally sufficient for most users. Click “Next”. You’ll be prompted to install tools for Native Modules. It’s highly recommended to check the box labelled “Automatically install the necessary tools”. This will install Python and Chocolatey, which are needed to compile native modules. Click “Next”. Click “Install” to begin the installation process. Windows may prompt you for administrator permissions. Click “Yes” to allow the installation to proceed. Wait for the installation to complete. This may take a few minutes. Once the installation is finished, click “Finish” to exit the setup wizard.

Verifying the Node.js Installation

Open the Command Prompt. You can do this by searching for “cmd” in the Windows search bar. Type the following command and press Enter: node -v If Node.js is installed correctly, the command prompt will display the version number of Node.js. Next, type the following command and press Enter: npm -v This command will display the version number of npm (Node Package Manager), which is included with Node.js.

Setting Up Environment Variables (If Necessary)

In most cases, the installer automatically configures the necessary environment variables. However, if you encounter issues, you may need to set them manually. Search for “Environment Variables” in the Windows search bar and click “Edit the system environment variables”. In the “System Properties” window, click the “Environment Variables” button. In the “System variables” section, look for a variable named “Path”. If it exists, select it and click “Edit”. If it doesn’t exist, click “New”. Add the path to the Node.js installation directory (e.g., C:\Program Files

odejs ) to the “Path” variable. Click “OK” to save the changes and close the windows.

Tips for a Smooth Installation

Ensure you have administrator privileges on your Windows 11 system.

Close any running applications before starting the installation process.

If you encounter errors during installation, try restarting your computer and running the installer again.

Keep your Node.js installation up to date by periodically checking for new versions on the official website.

Consider using a Node.js version manager like nvm-windows to manage multiple Node.js versions on your system.

Node.js Ready for Action

With Node.js successfully installed, you’re now prepared to create and run JavaScript applications on your Windows 11 system, unlocking a world of possibilities for web development and beyond.

FAQ

How do I check if Node.js is installed on Windows? Open Command Prompt and type node -v . If Node.js is installed, it will display the version number.

What is npm and why is it important? npm (Node Package Manager) is a package manager for Node.js. It allows you to easily install and manage libraries and dependencies for your Node.js projects.

Which version of Node.js should I install, LTS or Current? For most users, the LTS (Long Term Support) version is recommended as it offers stability and long-term support.

What if I get an error during the installation? Make sure you have administrator privileges and try restarting your computer and running the installer again. Also, ensure that you have a stable internet connection during the installation of tools for Native Modules.

Can I install multiple versions of Node.js on my system? Yes, you can use a Node.js version manager like nvm-windows to manage multiple Node.js versions on your system.

Comparing Node.js Versions

Feature LTS (Long Term Support) Current Stability High Moderate Support Long-term Short-term Use Cases Production environments Experimentation, new features Recommendation General users Developers testing new features

