How To Update Printer Driver Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Keeping your printer drivers up-to-date is crucial for ensuring smooth and efficient printing in Windows 11. Outdated or corrupted drivers can lead to various issues, including printing errors, compatibility problems, and even system instability. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your printer drivers in Windows 11, ensuring your printer operates at its best.

Whether you’re experiencing printing problems or simply want to ensure optimal performance, following these steps will help you update your printer driver Windows 11 quickly and easily. We’ll cover several methods, from using Device Manager to downloading the latest drivers directly from the manufacturer’s website.

Device Manager is a built-in Windows tool that allows you to manage and update hardware drivers. Here’s how to use it to update your printer driver:

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand “Print queues”: Look for the “Print queues” category and click the arrow to expand it. Locate Your Printer: Find your printer in the list. It might be listed with its specific model name. Update Driver: Right-click on your printer and select “Update driver.” Choose Search Option: Select “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for the latest available drivers online. Follow Instructions: If a new driver is found, Windows will download and install it automatically. Follow any on-screen prompts. Restart Your Computer: After the installation is complete, restart your computer to ensure the new driver is properly loaded.

Method 2: Downloading and Installing Drivers from the Manufacturer’s Website

Another effective method is to download the latest drivers directly from the printer manufacturer’s website:

Identify Your Printer Model: Find the exact model number of your printer. This is usually printed on the printer itself. Visit the Manufacturer’s Website: Go to the official website of your printer manufacturer (e.g., HP, Epson, Canon, Brother). Navigate to the Support/Drivers Section: Look for a “Support,” “Drivers,” or “Downloads” section on the website. Enter Your Printer Model: Enter your printer model number in the search bar. Download the Latest Driver: Find the latest driver for your printer that is compatible with Windows 11. Make sure to download the correct version (32-bit or 64-bit). Run the Installer: Once the download is complete, run the installer file. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver. Restart Your Computer: After the installation is complete, restart your computer.

Windows Update can sometimes provide updated printer drivers:

Open Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Windows Update: Click on “Windows Update” in the left-hand menu. Check for Updates: Click the “Check for updates” button. Install Optional Updates: If available, click “Advanced options” and then “Optional updates.” Select Driver Updates: Look for any driver updates related to your printer and select them. Download and Install: Click the “Download & install” button. Restart Your Computer: After the installation is complete, restart your computer.

Method 4: Manually Installing Drivers Through Device Manager

If you have downloaded a driver file, you can manually install it through Device Manager:

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand “Print queues”: Look for the “Print queues” category and click the arrow to expand it. Locate Your Printer: Find your printer in the list. Update Driver: Right-click on your printer and select “Update driver.” Browse My Computer: Select “Browse my computer for drivers.” Locate Driver File: Click “Browse” and navigate to the folder where you saved the downloaded driver file. Follow Instructions: Click “OK” and then “Next.” Windows will install the driver. Restart Your Computer: After the installation is complete, restart your computer.

Tips for Updating Printer Drivers

Create a System Restore Point: Before making any changes to your drivers, create a system restore point. This will allow you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Before making any changes to your drivers, create a system restore point. This will allow you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Uninstall Old Drivers: Before installing new drivers, uninstall the old ones to avoid conflicts. You can do this through Device Manager by right-clicking on the printer and selecting “Uninstall device.”

Before installing new drivers, uninstall the old ones to avoid conflicts. You can do this through Device Manager by right-clicking on the printer and selecting “Uninstall device.” Check Compatibility: Ensure that the drivers you download are compatible with your version of Windows 11 (32-bit or 64-bit).

Ensure that the drivers you download are compatible with your version of Windows 11 (32-bit or 64-bit). Use Official Sources: Always download drivers from the manufacturer’s official website to avoid malware or corrupted files.

Always download drivers from the manufacturer’s official website to avoid malware or corrupted files. Troubleshooting: If you encounter issues, check the manufacturer’s website for troubleshooting guides or contact their support team.

Method Ease of Use Driver Source Control Level Best For Device Manager (Automatic) Very Easy Windows Update Low Quick updates, general users Manufacturer’s Website Moderate Manufacturer’s Site High Specific models, advanced users Windows Update Very Easy Windows Update Low Routine system maintenance Device Manager (Manual) Moderate User-Provided File High Specific driver versions, troubleshooting

Maintaining Optimal Printer Performance

Updating your printer drivers is a key step in maintaining optimal printer performance and resolving printing issues. By following the methods outlined above, you can ensure that your printer works seamlessly with Windows 11.

FAQ

How do I know if my printer driver is outdated? You may experience printing errors, compatibility issues, or slower printing speeds. You can also check the driver version in Device Manager and compare it to the latest version on the manufacturer’s website.

Can outdated printer drivers cause system instability? Yes, in some cases, outdated or corrupted printer drivers can cause system instability, leading to crashes or blue screen errors.

What should I do if I encounter issues after updating my printer driver? Try uninstalling the new driver and reinstalling the previous version. You can also check the manufacturer’s website for troubleshooting guides or contact their support team.

Is it necessary to restart my computer after updating the printer driver? Yes, restarting your computer is recommended to ensure that the new driver is properly loaded and functioning correctly.

How often should I update my printer driver? Check for updates periodically, especially if you experience printing issues or after upgrading to a new version of Windows.

Related reading