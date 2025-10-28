How To Add & Change Zoom Backgrounds: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Zoom backgrounds have become an essential tool for maintaining privacy and adding a touch of personality to virtual meetings. Whether you want to hide a messy room or transport yourself to a tropical beach, changing your Zoom background is a simple process that can significantly enhance your video conferencing experience. This guide will walk you through the steps to add and change Zoom backgrounds on both desktop and mobile devices.

With the rise of remote work and virtual communication, knowing how to customize your Zoom background is a valuable skill. This step-by-step guide provides clear instructions and helpful tips to ensure you can easily create a professional and engaging virtual environment. Let’s dive in and explore how to add and change your Zoom backgrounds.

Want to Customize Your Zoom Background? Here’s How

Installing the Zoom Desktop Client

If you haven’t already, the first step is to install the Zoom desktop client. This is necessary for changing backgrounds on your computer.

Visit the Zoom Download Center: Open your web browser and go to the official Zoom website’s download center. Download the Zoom Client for Meetings: Look for the “Zoom Client for Meetings” option and click the “Download” button. Install the Application: Once the download is complete, open the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the Zoom application on your computer.

Changing Your Background Before a Meeting

You can set or change your background before even joining a meeting.

Open the Zoom Application: Launch the Zoom application on your computer. Click the Settings Icon: In the top-right corner of the Zoom window, click the gear icon to open the settings menu. Navigate to Backgrounds & Filters: In the settings menu, click on “Backgrounds & Filters” in the left sidebar. Choose a Virtual Background: You’ll see a selection of pre-loaded virtual backgrounds. Click on one to select it. Your video preview will update to show the selected background. Upload Your Own Background: To use a custom background, click the “+” icon next to “Choose Virtual Background.” Select an Image or Video: Choose “Add Image” or “Add Video” and select the file from your computer. The new background will then appear as an option to select.

Changing Your Background During a Meeting

You can also change your background while you’re already in a Zoom meeting.

Click the Up Arrow Next to “Stop Video”: During a meeting, locate the “Stop Video” button at the bottom of the Zoom window. Click the small up arrow next to it. Choose “Choose Virtual Background…”: In the menu that appears, select “Choose Virtual Background…” Select or Upload a Background: This will open the “Backgrounds & Filters” settings window. From here, you can select a pre-loaded background or upload your own image or video as described in the previous section.

Using a Virtual Background on Mobile

You can also use virtual backgrounds on your mobile device, though the experience may vary slightly depending on your device.

Join a Zoom Meeting: Start or join a Zoom meeting on your mobile device. Tap “More” in the Bottom Right Corner: During the meeting, tap the “More” button, usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tap “Background and Filters”: In the menu that appears, tap on “Background and Filters.” Choose a Virtual Background: Select from the available virtual backgrounds or tap the “+” icon to upload your own image or video.

Troubleshooting Background Issues

Sometimes, you might encounter issues with your virtual background. Here are a few common problems and how to fix them:

Background Not Appearing Correctly: Ensure you have adequate lighting and a solid-colored background behind you. This helps Zoom better distinguish you from the background.

Ensure you have adequate lighting and a solid-colored background behind you. This helps Zoom better distinguish you from the background. System Requirements: Virtual backgrounds require certain system specifications. Make sure your device meets the minimum requirements listed on the Zoom website.

Virtual backgrounds require certain system specifications. Make sure your device meets the minimum requirements listed on the Zoom website. Green Screen: For the best results, especially with complex backgrounds, consider using a physical green screen behind you. Zoom can then easily isolate you from the background.

Tips for the Best Zoom Background Experience

Here are some tips to make your Zoom backgrounds look their best:

Use High-Quality Images or Videos: Blurry or low-resolution backgrounds can be distracting. Use high-quality media for the best results.

Blurry or low-resolution backgrounds can be distracting. Use high-quality media for the best results. Ensure Good Lighting: Proper lighting is crucial for a clear and professional-looking video. Make sure your face is well-lit and avoid backlighting.

Proper lighting is crucial for a clear and professional-looking video. Make sure your face is well-lit and avoid backlighting. Choose Appropriate Backgrounds: Select backgrounds that are appropriate for the meeting or occasion. Avoid anything too distracting or unprofessional.

Select backgrounds that are appropriate for the meeting or occasion. Avoid anything too distracting or unprofessional. Test Your Background: Before joining a meeting, test your background to ensure it looks good and doesn’t have any glitches.

Comparing Zoom Background Options

Here’s a quick comparison of different Zoom background options:

Feature Image Background Video Background Green Screen Complexity Simple Moderate Advanced System Impact Low Moderate Low-Moderate Visual Quality Good Excellent Excellent Setup Easy Easy More Setup

Elevating Your Virtual Presence

Mastering the art of Zoom backgrounds not only enhances your personal video conferencing experience but also elevates your professional image. By following these steps, you can seamlessly add and change backgrounds, creating a more engaging and visually appealing virtual environment.

FAQ

How do I get a virtual background on Zoom?

You can get a virtual background by going to Settings > Backgrounds & Filters in the Zoom app, and then selecting or uploading an image or video.

Why is my virtual background not working on Zoom?

Your virtual background might not be working due to insufficient lighting, not meeting the system requirements, or not having a solid-colored background behind you.

Can I use a video as my Zoom background?

Yes, you can use a video as your Zoom background by selecting “Add Video” in the Backgrounds & Filters settings.

How do I change my Zoom background on my phone?

To change your Zoom background on your phone, tap “More” during a meeting, then “Background and Filters,” and select or upload your desired background.

