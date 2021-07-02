The famed visionary creator of the Metal Gear franchise, Hideo Kojima, has reportedly signed a letter of intent with Microsoft according to GamesBeat.

According to GamesBeat’s sources familiar with the matter, the letter of intent reportedly states that the two parties “intend to work out the details on a publishing agreement for a new Xbox game.”

A deal isn’t done and dusted quite yet, as now that this letter of intent is signed, it’s up to each parties respective lawyers to hash it out to get the best possible deal which may still take some time.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on what Kojima might be making over at Xbox once this deal gets signed, but whatever it is, it’ll most likely be an Xbox exclusive, just like Xbox Studios’ other titles, which now include almost every upcoming game from Bethesda and their own family of studios.

Rumours about Hideo Kojima’s next game coming to Xbox have been milling about for a while, and despite everyone insisting otherwise, his next game isn’t secretly going to be the mysterious PlayStation 5 game Abandoned.

Devoted PlayStation fans have already kicked up a fuss about Hideo Kojima potentially working somewhere else, with a petition already underway which claims that “Kojima is betraying his loyal fans.” Whether this petition will have any effect remains to be seen, but I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were a hopeful PlayStation fan.