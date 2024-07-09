Here's your reminder that Windows 11 22H2 version is reaching its end of service in October

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has now reminded everyone that the Windows 11 22H2 version, which arrived back in September 2022, is reaching its end of service (EOS).

The Redmond tech giant recently wrote on Monday that the version’s Home and Pro editions are coming to an end, meaning that there won’t be any security update being released. That’s about a year after the version was launched.

“After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats,” Microsoft writes.

The company also mentions that the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of the Windows 11 21H2 version will also stop receiving support. Both versions’ end of servicing will kick off on October 8, 2024.

Windows 11 23H2 version, or so-codenamed the Sun Valley 3, arrived in October 2023. It features a lot of new improvements, like a better Copilot experience, new Windows share features, a Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings app, drag-and-drop between breadcrumbs in File Explorer’s address bar, support for 7z and tar files, support for USB4 2.0, and more.

If you’re affected by the announcement, you can go to the Settings app, and then click on Windows Update to get the 23H2 version. As for now, the Redmond company has been testing the AI-friendly 24H2 version, which will soon become the only universal experience for the Copilot+ certified hardware.