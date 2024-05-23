Windows 11 24H2, previously known as Windows 12, is now available for Insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft Windows 11 release of version 24H2 for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. This update brings a wave of new features and improvements, including:

HDR background support.

Conserve battery life with the new energy saver mode.

Gain granular control with Sudo for Windows, which lets you run programs with administrative privileges.

Increased security and performance thanks to Rust integration within the Windows kernel.

Wi-Fi 7 support.

Improved voice clarity during calls and recordings.

Access settings with ease through the scrollable quick settings flyout directly from the taskbar.

Create 7-zip and TAR archives directly within File Explorer alongside the existing ZIP option.

Connect to Bluetooth Low Energy Audio devices easily.

Copilot is now a dedicated app that can be resized, moved, and snapped around your screen for a more familiar and customizable experience. This change will be rolling out to Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels shortly.

Those enrolled in the Release Preview Channel can download Windows 11 version 24H2 through the Windows Update seeker function.

Commercial customers can begin getting the update through Windows Update for Business (WUfB) or Windows Server Update Service (WSUS), with Azure Marketplace availability coming soon.

ISOs are also available for download from the Windows Insider website.

General availability for Windows 11 version 24H2 is expected later this year. It’s important to note that new AI features like “Recall” announced earlier require a Copilot+ PC and are not included in this update.

More here.