KB5039304 update brings Windows 11 24H2 version to Release Preview channel once again

Microsoft has been working closely to launch the Windows 11 24H2 version, its latest AI-friendly, yet biggest update for the popular operating system just yet. The version has previously made its way to the Release Preview channel of Windows 11. After some pause and relaunching period, Microsoft brings the 24H2 update to the RP channel once again with the latest KB5039304 update.

The Redmond tech giant said that the KB5039304 update (Windows 11 Build 26100.994) brings a few fixes here and there. It’s not very exciting, to be fair, but it’s a sign that the AI-friendly 24H2 rollout is continuously progressing.

This update fixes issues with Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies, DWM.exe responsiveness, Unified Write Filter (UWF) WMI API calls, and animation stutters, and updates Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles for certain mobile operators.

As for the 24H2, Microsoft said that the update won’t be generally available for everyone until later this year. So, the update is rolling out to a closed circle of certain Windows 11 insiders—and that is those in the Release Preview channel. Well, for now at least.

Other Windows 11 insider channels, such as Canary and Dev, have also received updates in recent weeks. The latest build for the Canary channel (Build 26241), for example, introduces a new way to save your laptop’s battery by easily turning off the HDR function, one of the key selling points of Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft also said in another blog update that it’s bringing new experiences for the Photos app on Windows 11, both for Canary and Dev insiders. You get features like easy access to key actions, a dynamic zoom slider, visible photo metadata, new device import options, and faster viewer performance.