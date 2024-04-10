Here's where to regiser for Microsoft Build 2024 event & what to expect

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the year again. The Microsoft Build 2024 event is happening between May 21 & 23 this year, and folks over at Redmond have a lot to say, especially after placing a big bet on the future of Windows on Arm desktops.

According to the announcement, there will be at least two sessions that stand out, focusing on “the next generation of Windows on Arm” and “a brand-new Windows AI feature.” More Copilot capabilities could be on the horizon, and as for the Arm devices, Microsoft hints at “intelligent Windows apps that leverage rich capabilities of the NPU.”

“We’re showcasing brand-new features that allow users deeper interaction with their digital lives on Windows through advanced AI features,” Microsoft explicitly details what could those AI features possibly mean.

Clint Rukas, Microsoft’s lead for developer experiences, also hints on X (fka Twitter) that new features are coming to PowerToys, which has also just recently launched the v0.80.0 update. Rumors are also saying that Microsoft’s new AI Explorer could also be on the card.

You can sign up for Microsoft Build 2024 event here. It costs $1,825 for in-person attendance in Seattle, which also covers in-person labs and demos, but you can also watch it for free online.