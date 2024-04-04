Powertoys v0.80.0 is here; screen preview utility now supports WebP, WebM, and even audio files

The new update for PowerToys, v0.80.0, brings stability improvements, new features, and bug fixes. It also introduces Desired State Configuration support, allowing you to configure PowerToys settings using Winget Configuration. Here is Powertoys 0.79.0.

Peek, the screen preview utility, now supports WebP, WebM, and even audio files. The FancyZones Editor has been improved with automated UI testing and bug fixes.

A Quick Access entry has been added for the PowerToys flyout, and the File Locksmith modal can now wrap text across multiple lines.

PowerToys Run gains a new setting to exclude files and patterns from Windows Search results, and Quick Accent now includes the Schwa character for the Italian character set.

Numerous bug fixes, an improved installer experience, and updated documentation round out this release. The next update is expected for Microsoft Build 2024 in late May.

Here are other changes:

General Added a Quick Access entry to access the flyout from PowerToys’ tray icon right click menu.

Added support for Desired State Configuration in PowerToys, allowing the use of winget configure to configure many settings. Awake Fix an issue causing the “Keep screen on” option to disable after Awake deactivated itself. Color Picker Fixed a UI issue causing the color picker modal to hide part of the color bar. Command Not Found Now tries to find a preview version of PowerShell if no stable version is found. FancyZones Fixed a crash loading the editor when there’s a layout with an empty name in the configuration file.

Refactored layout internal data structures and common code to allow for automated testing.

The pressing of the shift key is now detected through raw input to fix an issue causing the shift key to be locked for some users. File Explorer add-ons Fixed a crash occurring in the Monaco previewer when a file being previewed isn’t found by the code behind.

Fixed an issue in the Markdown previewer adding a leading space to code blocks.

Fixed wrong location and scaling of preview results on screens with different DPIs.

Added better clean up code to thumbnail handlers to prevent locking files. File Locksmith Allow multiple lines to wrap when viewing the modal with selected file paths. Installer Fixed the final directory name of the PowerToys Run VSCode Workspaces plugin in the installation directory to match the plugin name.

Used more generic names for the bootstrap steps, so that “Installing PowerToys” is not shown when uninstalling. Keyboard Manager Fixed an issue that would clear out KBM mappings when certain numpad keys were used as the second key of a chord.

Added a comment in localization files so that translators won’t translate “Text” as “SMS”. Peek Added support to .WebP/.WebM files in the image/video previewer.

Added support for audio files.

Fixed an issue causing the open file button in the title bar to be un-clickable.

Fixed an issue when previewing a folder with a dot in the name that caused Peek to try to preview it as a file. PowerToys Run Added a setting to the Windows Search plugin to exclude files and patterns from the results.

Fixed an issue showing thumbnails caused by a hash collision between similar images.

Added the “checkbox and multiline text box” additional property type for plugins and improved multiline text handling. Quick Accent Added the Schwa character to the Italian character set. Registry Preview Allow alternative valid names for the root keys.

Fixed an issue causing many pick file windows to be opened simultaneously. Screen Ruler Updated the measure icons for clarity. Shortcut Guide Updated the Emoji shortcut that is shown to the new Windows key + period (.) hotkey. Text Extractor Fixed issues creating the extract layout on certain monitor configurations. Video Conference Mute Added enable/disable telemetry to get usage data. Settings Added locks to some terms (like the name of some utilities) so that they aren’t localized.

Fixed some shortcuts not being shown properly in the Flyout and Dashboard.

Updated image for Color Picker and outdated animations for utilities in OOBE.

More here.