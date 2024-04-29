Microsoft updates its new Planner app. It will soon have a new view for "My Tasks"

The feature will roll out globally in the next weeks or so

Microsoft has always been improving its popular task management platform, the new Planner. The latest generation of the app now unifies the old Planner, To Do, and Project all in one. And, in a recent update, your Planner Premium Plan tasks will show up in the “My Tasks” view within the app.

As the Redmond company describes, this update integrates Planner Premium Plan tasks into the “Assigned to Me” view in Planner and To Do. If you have a Microsoft 365 license, you can then access these tasks—so tasks created after this feature’s rollout with automatically sync to the new view.

The Assigned to me view within My Tasks in Planner app provides users a consolidated view of their tasks spread across To Do, Outlook, Meeting notes, Loop and Planner, however, the missing link has been the tasks created in the Planner premium plans formerly known as Project for the web,” Microsoft says.

Microsoft also promises that future updates will include more editing capabilities and syncing of labels, checklists, and tasks from Plans. But, as for this feature for Planner Premium Plans tasks, it’s rolling out in “phases” worldwide in the next few weeks or so.

Launched a little while ago, the Copilot-powered new Planner app first came to Microsoft Teams. Microsoft also said that the new Planner will have its own dedicated web app later this year.

Google, on the other hand, is also bringing a somewhat similar feature to its popular task-keeping app, Google Tasks. Microsoft’s number-one competitor has now announced that reminders on Google Keep will automatically be saved to Tasks, a move that’s (kind of) similar to how the new Planner unifies all task-managing experiences.