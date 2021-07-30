We’ve already covered a few of our favourites from the Annapurna Interactive showcase, but we couldn’t resist talking about the entire show, as it was jam-packed full of indie darlings and delights which as you might expect, are all published by Annapurna Interactive.

The Artful Escape

Kicking off the Annapurna Interactive showcase was the equally gorgeous looking and sounding adventure The Artful Escape which launches onto Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PC on September 9th.

In The Artful Escape, you play as Francis, “a teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a psychedelic, multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend,” the game’s blurb explains, which sounds, quite literally, like a great time.

Neon White

Up next in the Annapurna Interactive showcase was Neon White, a single-player speedrunning FPS for the Nintendo Switch and PC, from the creator of the adorable Doughnut County.

Described as “a game for freaks” by creative director Ben Esposito, Neon White lets you “sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves, Esposito explained. With ten days on the clock, it’s up to purge heaven of a demonic invasion, so you’d better move quickly once Neon White launches this winter.

A Memoire Blue

“A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter,” the game’s blurb explains enticingly beneath the sombre reveal trailer.

With a unique aesthetic that combines hand-drawn and 3D art together, A Memoire Blue promises to tell a story of “sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as she [Miriam] reconnects with her inner child and deepens the love she shares with her mother.”

Storyteller

After 13 years in the making, Storyteller has finally had its debut during the Annapurna Interactive showcase, showing off its unique puzzle gameplay where you make stories out of characters, settings, and emotions, in order to fulfil a prompt.

If you want to try out Storyteller, and its unique gameplay for yourself, then there’s a demo available on Steam right now, so what are you waiting for!

Solar Ash

Looking equally as gorgeous as Machine Game’s last title, 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is an action game with “mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters.”

While the beautiful trailer we saw in the Annapurna Interactive showcase didn’t give away all too many details, it did give away a release date and there’s not too long to wait before you can get your hands on Solar Ash, as it’s releasing on October 26th for PC and PlayStation.

Skin Deep

With Blendo Games’ wonderful sense of humour skin deep is a rather tongue in cheek romp where you play as an Insurance Commando, sneaking and shooting your way around pirate ships to rescue cats who’ve sensibly purchased the deluxe insurance package.

“We got sneezing. We got things getting stuck in your feet,” Skin Deep’s blurb professes proudly. “Stalk through a vast non-linear starship and sneak, subvert, and sabotage to survive in this stellar sandbox. You’re outnumbered, outgunned, and have no shoes.”

You can wishlist Skin Deep now via Steam however it won’t be coming until “the future.”