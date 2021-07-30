During the Annapurna Interactive showcase, developer Mobius has announced that Outer Wilds will be getting its first and only expansion called Echoes of the Eye.

Launching in September, Echoes of the Eye will “weave directly into the existing world and narrative,” creative director Alex Beachum explained. “Now, if you’ve played the game, you might be wondering how. And also why. And those are very good questions.”

“Without further ado, we hope you enjoy this willfully cryptic trailer for Outer Wild’s first and only expansion,” Beachum continued to lead into the trailer’s quick tease at what’s to come.

As Beachum teased himself, the reveal trailer for Echoes of the Eye is cryptic, to say the least, with only a few details being shown before everything goes dark and gets destroyed again. We’ll have to wait for the expansions release to know more, but thankfully that’s not too far away.

Beachum also announced that Outer Wilds will be headed to the Nintendo Switch thanks to a partnership with Unity. This Switch version is expected to launch this Holiday season, however, no exact date has been confirmed quite yet.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye, is set to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on September 28th.