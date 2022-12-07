Meta announces Avatars for WhatsApp

Meta is on a feature launch spree across all its platforms. The company recently announced age-verification tools for Facebook Dating and new privacy features to protect people below 18 from harmful personalities on Facebook and Instagram. And now, the social media giant has some announcements to make for WhatsApp, the company’s instant chat messenger.

Meta today has announced that it is launching avatars for WhatsApp. This feature will allow you to use your avatar as a sticker in chats. These can be used in both individual and group chats.

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features and outfits. On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions,” Meta official blog post reads.

It is not only a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family but also feels more private, as you can represent yourself without using your real photo.

Avatars are not new, as Apple and Samsung introduced the ability to create avatars on their premium handsets. However, now that WhatsApp is also bringing the same functionalities, more users will get exposed to avatars.

Meanwhile, Meta has said that it will improve Avatars on WhatsApp in the future. The social media giant will continue to work on style enhancements, including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more to make avatars even better. The company will also introduce more style across all its apps, and Mark Zuckerberg said these were “coming soon.”

Avatars on WhatsApp will be available for all in the coming few days. When it goes live for everyone, will our readers use them, or will they just pass? You can share your thoughts in the comments section.