Meta announces Call Links on WhatsApp, to be available starting this week

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, has today announced that WhatsApp users would be able to invite others to join on voice or video calls via a shareable link. Calls Links is the new WhatsApp feature that will make it possible, for which participants should not need an account on the platform, just like how shareable links work on other platforms, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

WhatsApp users will be able to create call links from the CALLS tab. The option for it will appear at the top. Once the link generation is complete, you can share it with your WhatsApp contacts, and maybe with people not using Meta’s instant messaging service. The company has not clarified whether the shareable links will work for people not using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart recently put up a tweet announcing that the Call Links for audio and video calls will be available for the users starting this week. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned another new capability coming soon to WhatsApp. In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta is now testing 32-person encrypted video calls with a limited set of users. However, it is not entirely clear when this will be available for everyone.

Meta announced a plethora of new features for WhatsApp last month. It joined hands with Reliance Jio of India to launch the first-ever shopping experience on the instant chat messenger in the country. The company also announced several privacy features, including the ability to leave group chats without notifying anyone but group admins, prevent screenshots on view once messages, and the ability to control who can see when you are online. You can learn about how these features work in detail here.

Meta will continue to announce exciting as well as useful new functions for WhatsApp to make the messaging experience better. In the meantime, you can share your thoughts in the comments about the latest Call Links feature in WhatsApp.