Meta announces a bunch of new WhatsApp features for mobile users

Meta has launched a bunch of new exciting features for WhatsApp users over the last few months, but the company has not stopped there. It has recently announced another set of useful functionalities for its instant chat messenger that will be rolled out to mobile users over the next few months.

Meta has announced as many as four new capabilities for WhatsApp mobile users, including Community, 32-person video calling, in-chat polls, and creating groups with up to 1024 users. But the greater emphasis is on the Community feature, as Meta called it, “a major update to how people will be able to connect on WhatsApp in the groups that matter to them.”

With Community, Meta wants to bring together communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces under one umbrella. To put it simply, Community is a place where you can add multiple groups that you think share common interests. One of the advantages of having various groups under one umbrella is that admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community. Users can also switch between available groups to get the information they need.

Community is also protected by WhatsApp’s popular end-to-end encryption, meaning organizations can communicate with a level of privacy and security that not many out there offer right now.

32-person video calling, and in-chat polls are also quite helpful. And these features can be used in any group. They are also useful for Communities too. As you would expect, you can also use emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete in Communities.

In its official blog post, the company has also highlighted how it worked with over 50 organizations in 15 countries to build Communities to meet their needs. It also committed to adding new features to WhatsApp over the coming months.

If you are a WhatsApp user, which features do you like the most and are most helpful to you? Let us know in the comments section.