Here are new Gemini AI's smarts that you don't want to miss

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google arrived at Samsung’s Unpacked 2025 event this week with a bang and a lot of new Gemini AI smarts on Android phones.

Gemini Live, Google’s answers to ChatGPT’s lifelike humanoid voice mode, now supports adding images, files, and YouTube videos to conversations. The experience is rolling out on Samsung Galaxy S24 and the newly launched S25, as well as Pixel 9 devices, with a promise to bring it to more Android phones.

Next, Gemini is now getting support for multiple extensions. And with that, you can enable tasks across Samsung apps like Calendar and Notes besides what’s already available like Gmail and Spotify. You can also summon the AI assistant with a one-tap side button.

But DeepMind’s Project Astra, Google’s ambitious AI project, is set to debut in the next months. Or, at least some of its its capabilities.

Google promises that it’ll launch Project Astra’s screen-sharing and live-video streaming to Gemini AI soon. Deep Research, Google’s AI that helps you quickly father and analyzes complex info, will also launch in the Gemini mobile app for Advanced users later on.

Still from Unpacked-related news, Google also expanded its AI-powered Circle to Search feature. Soon enough, it can pull out an AI Overview result and recognize things like URLs, phone numbers, and emails, and they’ll even have clickable one-tap actions to call, write, or visit the website.

Much to everyone’s expectations, Samsung launched the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra phones at Unpacked.

The South Korean tech giant taps Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform for Galaxy chipsets to power these devices, which perhaps explains why it’s perhaps the most expensive Galaxy smartphone lineup at launch.