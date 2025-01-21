Samsung Galaxy S25 series: All the details & leaks you need to know before Unpacked 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Samsung is now back with its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, with the first edition of 2025 happening on January 22. And with that, rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series just keep on piling up.

So, what is there to know so far?

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy S25, the larger S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra to be launched at Unpacked. Just the usual business. But, recent rumors were saying that a slimmer version of Galaxy S25 might be introduced, if not at Unpacked in January, then during Unpacked in July.

As for its inside, Android Headlines had all the tidbits of rumored specifications. All will reportedly feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chips (which perhaps explains the price hike), and Android 15 with One UI 7.

The Galaxy S25 will have a 6.2-inch FullHD+ display, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ display and a 4,900mAh battery. The S25 Ultra, on the other hand, will sport a 6.9-inch WQHD+ display, a 200MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, with the option for up to 1TB of storage.

The South Korean tech giant is also expected to raise prices for its Galaxy S25 lineup, with reports indicating price hikes ranging from €60 to €100 across all three models.

The rumored European prices show that the Galaxy S25 will start at €964,9, the S25+ will have a price tag starting from €1,235.9, and the S25 Ultra, the most expensive one, will be priced from €1,557.90 Folks over at 91mobiles have the info.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to have slightly rounded corners and a thinner bezel compared to its predecessors. We’ve also seen a Samsung patent that describes a smartphone design with curved-edge displays, but we’re still unsure whether it’ll be the case for the S25.