Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will apparently boast soon-to-be-released Gorilla Armor 2 display

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event happening today, the Galaxy S25’s release is just around the corner. And with that, we’ve come up with a lot of speculations on how the “Ultra” variant will come about.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks, private account) said that the upcoming high-end phone will feature Corning’s next-generation Gorilla Armor 2, a major upgrade in anti-reflective screen technology. Of course, it’ll sport a much better durability and scratch resistance compared to the first Gorilla Armor, which was used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As for the phone’s inside, we’re expecting the S25 Ultra to have a 6.9-inch WQHD+ display, a 200MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, with the option for up to 1TB of storage. At least that’s what folks over at Android Headlines managed to get the leaked information about.

Details of the S25’s pricing are still scarce for now, but it’s perhaps the most expensive Galaxy smartphone lineup ever, at least during launch. Another rumor was that the Galaxy S25 will start at €964,9, the S25+ will have a price tag of €1,235.9, and the S25 Ultra, the most expensive one, will be priced from €1,557.90.

As for its AI, the South Korean tech giant promised that there’ll be a lot of new smarts coming to Galaxy AI. The company launched Gauss 2, a new AI model, sometime in November 2024, and if our calculation is right, this might be the next horsepower of Galaxy AI.

You can watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung’s YouTube channel.