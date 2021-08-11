Halo Infinite has recently been rated by the Australian Classification Board, pointing once again to a release within 2021.

At the moment, Halo Infinite is set to release sometime within the rather ambitious “Holiday” period, which could span anywhere from November to January, but thanks to this classification, it appears that we can rule out a January 2022 release.

Alongside the 2021 release date, the Australian Classification shows that Halo Infinite has been given an M rating for moderate impact in violence, with only a mid-impact in both themes and language.

While Xbox nor 343 Industries have announced much themselves, details surrounding the campaign of the upcoming Halo sadly aren’t quite as under wraps as 343 Industries would like, as in their recent multiplayer technical preview dataminers discovered campaign details embedded within the game’s files which were subsequently leaked online, so beware of spoilers floating around the internet.

Despite the leaked campaign details, the exact release date of Halo Infinite has yet to be discovered, however with the 20th anniversary of Halo and Xbox falling on November 15th, it’s possible the game may launch around that time.

While this would be the perfect celebratory date to release Halo Infinite on, it would put the launch of the game only six days after that of Forza Horizon 5, which is another huge blockbuster title, also coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One on November 9th.