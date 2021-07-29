Despite fears that Halo Infinite was going to be rough around the edges on Xbox’s weakest 7-year-old console, multiplayer gameplay still manages to look amazing.

In the livestream from 343 Industries, which proceeded Halo Infinite’s first technical preview, we were given our first full look at multiplayer action running on the base Xbox One, as well as the vastly more powerful Xbox Series X, and remarkably, it looks really rather good.

“The team’s goal is to deliver a really solid performing, good looking experience catered to every platform we support,” Brian Jerrard, community director, announced before debuting the Xbox One gameplay.

Knowing firsthand just how much a base Xbox One struggles with late generation and next-gen titles, it’s nothing short of a miracle how well Halo Infinite plays on the dated hardware. Targeting 60fps, and not looking like a fuzzy mess while doing it, Halo Infinite still includes a phenomenal amount of detail across assets which is a testament to the work 343 industries has put into the game.

Despite having some amazing asset quality, not everything is perfect about this base Xbox One version of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, as 343 Industries have obviously had to cut back in some areas. Notably, explosions don’t quite look like they have the oompf that they should do, and nuzzle flashes suffer a similar fate as they lack their deserving punch.

As you might expect, the Xbox Series X version of Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer looks even better, with improved detail throughout, including in those explosions and particle effects, which faltered on the base Xbox One.

Invites to Halo Infinite’s first technical preview are already being sent out to Halo Insiders, to make sure to check if you’re one of the lucky hundreds of thousands of people who have been invited to this test flight.

In the technical preview, teams of four players will face off against bots across a selection of maps, while also having access to Academy Weapon Drills. The technical preview starts today on June 29th and lasts until August 1st.