A voice clip found within Halo Infinite’s files points towards the possibility of a Battle Royale mode within Halo Infinite, despite previous claims the game wouldn’t have one.

The voice clip, which was uncovered by users on ResetEra, features Halo’s iconic announcer calling out the mode with a booming “Battle Royale.”

While this voice line does seem like a pretty obvious clue that a Battle Royale mode may exist in Halo Infinite, it’s possible that this voice line is merely cut content, which wasn’t removed from the build that people had access to during the technical preview.

In the past 343 Industries writer Jeff Easterling, also known as Grim Brother One within the Halo community, shut down rumours of a possible Battle Royale mode in Halo Infinite saying that “the only BR we’re interested in is Battle Rifle,” so it appeared back in 2018 that a Battle Royale wasn’t on the cards.

Since 2018, and the further comments made in 2020 by Halo Infinite community director Brian Jarrad, it’s possible that plans have changed regarding the game’s multiplayer modes, with a Battle Royale being back on the menu however there’s no telling with any certainty for now.

This wasn’t the only file that was leaked through Halo Infinite’s first technical preview which happened over the weekend, as data miners were also able to uncover campaign files within the game, which revealed major plot details about the game.

Head of creative Joseph Staten took to Twitter to warn players about these leaks quickly after they were unearthed, writing that “leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don’t spread them if you see them.”

Halo Infinite is currently poised for a Holiday 2021 release date, with no date confirmed beyond that ambiguous period. With Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary happening on the 15th of November 2021 however, it’s possible we might see something around that time.