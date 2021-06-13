Xbox has revealed more details on Halo Infinite during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, including the reveal of multiplayer gameplay.

Before the trailer, it was revealed that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is going to be free-to-play for both Xbox and PC. As we’ve covered before, Halo Infinite is also going to have “cross-play and cross-progression” according to Matt Booty.

The trailer itself reveals a new blue Cortana who will be accompanying the Master Cheif alongside his trusty human helper. She supposedly should have been deleted once the original Cortana was, but is obviously still around, and now in the back of Cheif’s head as they try to find out what’s going on.

The Multiplayer reveal after the cinematic trailer showed a good look at the combat, with the iconic guns sounding and looking properly meaty alongside new armour gadgets, such as the grappling hook from the game’s story.

Halo Infinite’s story-driven campaign will release alongside its first multiplayer season this holiday.