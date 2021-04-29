Halo Infinite is getting cross-play and cross-progression between PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

“We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile. That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year.” Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios announced in the Xbox Wire news post.

With this cross-platform support, your multiplayer customisation and progress will follow you across all platforms, and you’ll be able to play with your friends no matter which you’re on.

There’s no word yet on whether this multiplayer cross-play will have input-based matchmaking or not, but since Halo: The Master Cheif Collection does have this feature, it’s highly likely it will be included in some way.

Halo Infinite is also hoping to offer a “premier PC experience,” with highly desired PC features such as “support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more,” according to Booty.

The news was announced as part of the PC Gaming Journey in 2021 and Beyond post on Xbox Wire, which also announced the changes to Xbox’s PC revenue split as undoubtedly great news for developers.