343 Industries has announced that, at long last, Halo Infinite will be getting increased XP rewards, but only for the first six matches of the day.

In an attempt to make Halo Infinite’s lengthy Battle Pass feel more rewarding, Halo’s community manager, John Junyszek, has announced that “we will be increasing the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day.”

“We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day,” Junyszek went on to explain in a follow-up Tweet.

Here is an outline of the increased XP payouts for the first six matches:

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP

While these increased XP payouts will hopefully help quell the passionate fanbase’s temper, 343 Industries understands that “many of you want even larger changes and we’re committed to doing so.” Unfortunately for those searching for instant gratification and progression, as Junyszek states, those major updates “will take time.”

With Halo Infinite’s first Season being stretched all the way up until May of 2022, there will definitely be plenty of time for you to level up your Battle Pass before diverting your attention towards Season 2’s offerings instead, so long as you can stomach the progression for that long.

This XP boosting update is planned to be pushed live in Halo Infinite sometime “tomorrow morning,” according to Junyszek.