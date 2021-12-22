343 Industries has unveiled Halo Infinite’s latest event, Winter Contingency, which features plenty of holiday-themed cosmetics. Also, cat ears.

Running until the 4th of January 2022, the Winter Contingency event is giving out daily cosmetic rewards to Halo Infinite players, with a new skin available each day until the 30th of December.

Knowing that not everyone can play a game daily during this holiday period, 343 Industries has been nice by tacking on a few extra days to the event, allowing you to catch up on missed cosmetics in case you fall behind the event’s battle pass.

All you need to do to unlock these holiday-themed cosmetics is simply complete one multiplayer game a day, so hopefully, they should be nice and easily attainable for all those who want them, especially for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, who can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Halo Infinite on the go.

Tomorrow, it's time for a deck the hall brawl. Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite! pic.twitter.com/Ujf0K0LlBh — Halo (@Halo) December 20, 2021

Alongside these holiday cosmetics, 343 Industries has also introduced cat ears into Halo Infinite through the Purfect Audio helmet attachment. This aptly named helmet attachment is available through the Cat Lovers bundle which also includes a gun charm and armour colour scheme.