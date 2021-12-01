Alongside the reveal of what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, Xbox has announced what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can look forward to in December.

“It’s an awesome time for Perks because we’re excited to reveal that Ultimate members will be locked in to get monthly Halo Infinite Multiplayer bonuses, starting with the first bundle on December 8,” Megan Spurr, community lead at Xbox Game Pass, announced in an Xbox Wire news post.

In this first bundle, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can look forward to getting the “exclusive ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps,” for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer.

Alongside the recurring perks for Halo Infinite, this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can look forward to getting the New Year’s Bundle in Dauntless, RIG Helmet Weapon Charm in Apex Legends, and the Hero’s Companion bundle in World of Warships: Legends, all on December 2nd.

Alongside these perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members also get access to all of the newly announced games included within Xbox Game Pass, as well as access to Xbox’s Games with Gold.