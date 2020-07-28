Valve co-founder Gabe Newell has revealed his thoughts on the upcoming next-gen consoles: Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Following the Half-Life developer’s lockdown stay in New Zealand due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Newell guested on a New Zealand TV show called The Project.

On the television show, Gabe Newell was asked which next-gen console he considers the best. In response, Newell revealed that he would go with Microsoft’s next-gen console over the Sony offering.

“I don’t have a stake in that race,” Newell explained. “Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two I would definitely go with an Xbox.”

In terms of technical specifications, it would appear that the next-gen Microsoft console is set to have a few technical edges over PlayStation 5. While Sony’s high-speed SSD aims to be a faster storage setup, the Xbox Series X may benefit from a faster IO throughput compared to the PS5.

Source: vg247