Microsoft’s flagship video game for their next-gen Xbox Series X console will no longer launch alongside its console this November as Halo Infinite has been delayed.

Revealed on Twitter, developer 343 Industries announced that the game would be pushed into 2021 to give “the team adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience” that meets their vision on what the game should be.

“The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year,” revealed 343 Industries Studio head Chris Lee.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

“We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.”

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

Halo Infinite came under fire last month after the game’s lacklustre reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase – listen to our reactions here. 343 Industries told fans that they were aware of the concerns fans had about the upcoming cross-gen shooter and that their complaints were not falling on deaf ears.

When Halo Infinite launches next year, players will be able to experience the game’s multiplayer in a free-to-play form with 120fps playback on Xbox Series X.