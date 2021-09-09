PlayStation has announced during their recent showcase event that GTA V’s next-gen version has been delayed into March of 2022.

In a new trailer, which once again brought us back into Los Santos, Rockstar announced an assortment of features coming to the second next-gen release of Grand Theft Auto V, such as “improved graphics” and “enhanced gameplay.”

While there’s no telling just how enhanced the gameplay will be, Rockstar did at least show-off seamlessly switching between the game’s trio of characters which has been made possible by the speedy storage drives in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Just as everyone was excitedly thinking about the trailers promised “much more” which should make this next-gen release worth playing, PlayStation dropped the bombshell that it’s been delayed on PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S until March of 2022.

Previously, GTA V’s next-gen release had been planned to launch on November 11th 2021. While delays have hardly been uncommon throughout this past year and a half, this one has definitely taken us by surprise considering this is the second time Rockstar has updated GTA for a new generation of consoles.