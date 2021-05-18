After the initial teasing announcement during the PlayStation 5 launch event, Grand Theft Auto V is finally set to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S on November 11th.

Rockstar announced the release date today in a post primarily revolving around the upcoming content for GTA and Red Dead Online.

The versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will be “expanded and enhanced” according to the news post, though it’s not currently known how expended they’ll be over the current console and PC versions.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news for next-gen console owners on the Xbox side of things, as PlayStation has a three-month exclusivity deal on the standalone version of GTA Online, so you’ll need the full game to enjoy this next-gen version until February.

On the more positive side of things, Rockstar teased some upcoming content “in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III.” Players can look forward to some “fun surprises” that Rockstar have to share with some treats “specifically for GTA Online players.”

The expanded and enhanced versions of GTAV and GTA Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021. Plus details on upcoming updates to GTA Online and Red Dead Online at https://t.co/9KHGqkgYCy pic.twitter.com/cYaKIAGLXS — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2021

On top of this, the news post outlines some of what players can expect in the upcoming summer months for GTA Online such as eight new Stunt Races, and new arenas for both Deadline and Survival modes.

Red Dead Online is also set to get its fair share of racing, with Standard Races, which sound standard like you’d expect, Open Races, which let you free roam to the finish line, and Target Races, where you have to take out target checkpoints while riding your trusty steed.