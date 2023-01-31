Google to introduce better Microsoft 365, OneDrive integration on ChromeOS

Google said it would soon launch a new Microsoft 365 and OneDrive integration on ChromeOS, giving Chromebook users better access to Microsoft services and products in the future. Specifically, Google wants to make it easier for Chromebook users to download the Office Progressive Web App and establish more convenient access to the Chromebook Files app using OneDrive.

Google didn’t share the exact date this new integration will be introduced, but it said it is expected “later this year.” Prior to the official release, the search engine giant added that it would first be tested on its dev and beta channels.

The new integration should address the current friction in accessing Microsoft 365 and OneDrive using Chromebooks. As of today, users of ChromeOS devices have to get Microsoft’s Progressive Web App on Office.com. Nonetheless, the promised integration hints at a more convenient app installation and access to their Chromebook files. According to Google, the latter will be achieved through a better connection between the Chromebook Files app and OneDrive.

“Users will be offered a guided setup experience that takes them through the process of installing the Microsoft 365 web app and connecting Microsoft OneDrive to their Chromebook Files app. Files will be moved to Microsoft OneDrive when opening in the Microsoft 365 app.”

The new Microsoft 365 setup is a surprise to be introduced by Google to its ChromeOS, given it also has the same cloud services competing with Microsoft’s offerings. Nonetheless, the move should make Chromebooks more attractive in the market as more and more customers look for flexible devices.